How to complete FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC – Week 2

The second set of Marquee Matchups SBCs have arrived in FIFA 22 and if you’re looking to get them completed quickly, we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ll run through the requirements, costs, and solutions.

FIFA 22 has finally arrived on all platforms and after an early launch on September 27 for Ultimate Edition owners, everyone can now start building up their FUT team.

Although some players have been making the most of the Web App, Companion App, and Early Access, for some, this is their first day playing the game.

So, whether you’re just starting your journey or you’re in the middle of building up your team, it’s definitely worth picking up the rewards offered by the Marquee Matchups SBC.

Advertisement

So, let’s run through everything you need to know for Week 2.

How to complete FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups – Week 2

Rewards:

Premium Silver Players Pack

Mixed Players Pack

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Requirements

Players from France: Min 1

Same League Count: Max 5

Clubs: Min 3

Rare Players: Min 2

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Players in Squad: 11

Solution

Requirements

Players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Same Club Count: Min 3

Clubs: Max 6

Rare Players: Min 2

Player Level: Min Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in Squad: 11

Solution

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Requirements

Players from LaLiga Santandar: Min 2

Players from Spain: Min 3

Same Nation Count: Min 4

Gold Players: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 72

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Players in Squad: 11

Solution

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Requirements

Players from Liverpool + Man City: Min 1

Players from England: Min 2

Same League Count: Min 4

Rare Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 85

Players in Squad: 11

Solution

So – there you have it! That’s how to complete the second week of FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC – using FUTBIN solutions.

Cost

All-in-all, this SBC will cost you around 17,500 coins on PS, 20,000 on Xbox, and near 29,000 on PC platform.

Keep in mind, these prices may go up and down throughout the week, so be ready to spend a little more, or less in some cases than you expected.