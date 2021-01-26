FIFA 21 will be keeping Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Pro Clubs players entertained for now, but in due course all eyes will turn to EA SPORTS. ‘When is FIFA 22 coming out?’ will soon be on our minds, and here’s everything we know so far.

Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players were treated to the first next-gen version of a FIFA game, and for the most part the community has been disappointed with the transition. It started with excitement surrounding new goal celebrations, a fresh camera setup, and of course improved graphics.

However, with the next title there is a huge window of opportunity to really show us what’s possible with the improved technology. After focusing heavily on gameplay changes for FIFA 21, it will be interesting to see where developers focus their attention next.

EA SPORTS are expected to launch FIFA 22 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC on October 5, 2021.

This is not set confirmed, but rather an estimated launch window based on last year’s release date. For FIFA 21, they rolled the game out on October 6, a Tuesday in the first week of the month. It wouldn’t be a surprise if that was to happen again this time.

FIFA 22 prices for UK & US

The official price list for all editions has not yet been confirmed, though they aren’t likely to differ much from last year.

Standard Edition

FIFA 22 Standard Edition is expected to cost $59.99 / £59.99 and will be released last, of the three editions.

Champions Edition

FIFA 22 Champions Edition is expected to cost $79.99 / £79.99. This usually includes a number of FUT Packs for Ultimate Team, released weekly, and three days Early Access,

Ultimate Edition

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition is expected to cost $99.99 / £89.99. This is expected to included weekly FUT Packs, three days Early Access, and a guaranteed Ones to Watch player, for pre-orders.

FIFA 22 EA Play early access

Another way to gain Early Access to the title will be to sign up to the EA Play subscription service. By doing this, you will gain access to the next game for 10 hours, and after those have expired, you will have to wait until the release date to continue your progress. The prices can be found below for this.

Monthly: $4.99 / £3.99

$4.99 / £3.99 Yearly: $29.99 / £19.99

EA Play is also included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, for those who play on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

FIFA 22 EA Play Live reveal (E3)

EA SPORTS are expected to drop a load of first-look information on FIFA 22 with their EA Play Live event, usually held in June. We can expect that event to take place again in 2021.

Trailers

We’re usually treated to the first FIFA 21 trailer during the event, so that’s likely to feature during EA Play Live. After being given a glimpse of what these games could look like on next-gen with FIFA 21, fans will be expecting to see things step up another level this time.

Ultimate Team

As for Ultimate Team, in years gone by we have seen many new features announced in June. These include revamps to the FUT Champs competitive tournament, while other details have been left a little later for separate game reveals for each mode. It’s likely that we see a bit of both for FIFA 22.

Pro Clubs

Pro Clubs was cast aside, by all accounts, with FIFA 21. Fans will be hoping that there’s more attention given to the mode this year, and after seeing so many frustrated by a lack of changes last time, exciting things could be on the cards.

Career Mode

Career Mode received its largest update in years last time, but players will expect more around the Player Career experience this time. In the past, we’ve seen The Journey give the community something to play through, but an overhaul of the original Player Career would be a popular pick. Nothing has been confirmed so far, so we’ll have to wait and see.

How to pre-order FIFA 22

Finally, if you would like to pre-order the game, all you have to do is follow these steps later in 2021. The game is likely to open up for pre-orders after the June EA Play Live reveal.

Load up FIFA 21 on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC. Scroll through the main menu and head over to the right side of the screen. From there, select ‘Pre-order FIFA 22′ when the option is available.

Leaks and rumors

As of January 2021, there has been no leaks or rumors posted about FIFA 22. Should they come to light, we’ll included them in this section in the future.

This article will be updated with new information as and when it’s made available by EA.