How to complete FIFA 22 Etienne Capoue TOTGS SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new Team of the Group Stage SBC card for French midfielder Etienne Capoue. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

FIFA 22’s jam-packed promotion calendar is kicking on with the Team of the Group Stage promotion. The latest addition is an SBC celebrating Etienne Capoue’s impressive performance so far in the UEFA Champions League.

Capoue has played all six games for Villareal in the Group Stage, and his impact on the pitch has been immense. Not only has he bagged two goals and one assist, but he’s also maintained a passing accuracy above 90%.

Advertisement

His hard work has undoubtedly helped his side advance into the knockout stages. However, it’s also earned him a new and improved TOTGS SBC card. But before we tell you how to get it, let’s take a look at its stats.

Etienne Capoue TOTGS SBC stats

As is always the case with SBC cards, the stats on Etienne Capoue’s TOTGS SBC card are much higher than his 78 OVR base card.

Read More: Best midfielders to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

He’s much faster and trickier with +28 pace and +13 dribbling, better at building up play with +10 passing, and more clinical in front of goal with +9 shooting and +9 physicality to shrug off defenders.

Advertisement

Etienne Capoue TOTGS SBC requirements & solutions

If you want to complete the Etienne Capoue TOTGS SBC, you’ll need to build two squads: one based on the French national team and another based on La Liga. However, the requirements aren’t too demanding.

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Etienne Capoue TOTGS SBC cost

The Etienne Capoue TOTGS SBC will set you back around 68,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 70,000 on Xbox, and 72,000 on Origin PC.

If you think his new card will be a perfect fit for your squad, you’ll have until December 14 to complete the challenge.