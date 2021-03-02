How to complete FIFA 21 “What If” promo Leroy Fer SBC - Dexerto

Ultimate Team’s “What If?” promo kicked off on Friday, February 26, and the latest SBC offering is for an exclusive card for 31-year-old Dutch Midfield Maestro Leroy Fer.

Rated at an 85 overall, it does have the chance to be upgraded more if his club can complete certain league requirements, which can be found over in our What If? promo hub. Now, let’s take a look at how to knock these requirements out as quickly as possible.

Leroy Fer “What If?” Requirements

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you here, as there is only one (yes just one) set of requirements to complete here in order to unlock Fer’s What If card, which means it shouldn’t take you very long at all.

The requirements for this lone squad are listed down below:

Leroy Fer

Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Leroy Fer “What If?” Price and Solutions

If you’ve been getting sick of SBC costing in the hundreds of thousands or even into the millions of FUT Coins, Leroy’s challenge will be like a breath of fresh air, as it should only run you 79,000 to 100,000 FUT Coins to complete depending on your platform.

Below we’ve got a couple of the cheapest available solutions for Fer’s SBC and as always, none of them will require any Loyalty or Position Change cards to complete.

Leroy Fer Solution 1