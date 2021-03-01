How to complete FIFA 21 “What If” promo Wendell SBC - Dexerto

A new SBC for the “What If?” promo is now live in FIFA 21 for Leverkusen Left Back Wendell, and his card has the chance to get even better as time goes on.

Ultimate Team’s “What If?” promo kicked off on Friday, February 26, and the latest SBC offering is for an exclusive card for 27-year-old Brazilian back Wendell for Leverkusen.

Rated at an 86 overall, it does have the chance to be upgraded more if his club can complete certain league requirements, which can be found over in our What If? promo hub. Now, let’s take a look at how to knock these requirements out as quickly as possible.

Wendell What If SBC requirements

There is good news here if you are interested in picking up Wendell’s What If promo card: there’s only two squads to trade in, and it’s relatively cheap compared to some of the other promo SBCs we’ve seen so far.

Just having two squads to knock out means this SBC shouldn’t take too long to get done, and all the requirements for both are listed down below:

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Wendell What If SBC cost and solutions

This SBC, like we mentioned, is a bit cheaper than some other offerings EA has thrown our way as of late at 220,000 to 247,000 FUT Coins depending on your platform of choice. The solutions to each set of requirements is listed down below, and as always none will require and loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Brazil

Bundesliga

Whether you decide to take on this SBC or not, Wendell will only be available for another four days, until Friday, March 5. So if you do plan on grabbing him, you won’t want to waste too much time.