How to complete FIFA 21 Jesus Navas Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Sevilla FC’s Jesus Navas is the next player in line to get an impressive upgrade through the Freeze SBC promotion in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know.

Jesus Navas is a versatile defender and a wonderful asset in any FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad. Players are particularly drawn to his incredible pace and low price. He offers a lot for less than 10,000 coins.

However, if you finish the latest Freeze SBC, you can get an even better version of his card. It also moves him into a different position with different strengths and weaknesses. But all in all, it’s superb value for money.

Jesus Navas Freeze SBC in-game stats

Jesus Navas’ Freeze SBC card is similar to Wan-Bissaka’s because it moves him from full-back to center-back. It gives players an extra option to inject some pace into their backline for a reasonable price.

First and foremost, the overall rating on Jesus Navas’ Freeze SBC card is slightly higher. It increases from 84 to 86, which is a small but steady improvement. However, its true value lies within some specific stats.

The transition from full-back to center-back means his pace has dropped down to 83 (-4), which is less than ideal. However, it’s still fast enough for a center-back since he’ll mostly be holding the fort.

On the bright side, his physicality on the Freeze SBC card skyrockets to 80 (+12), and his defending bumps up to 85 (+5). It’s a massive increase that justifies the slight reduction in pace.

Jesus Navas Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

The Jesus Navas Freeze SBC comes in at a hefty 140,000 to 150,000 coins, depending on your platform, however it could be a good investment for any La Liga squad.

La Liga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Spain

# of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Jesus Navas Freeze loan SBC requirement and total cost

Jesus Navas’ Freeze SBC card is a formidable asset to any squad. However, if you aren’t convinced, you can always try him out on a 3-match loan before committing too many coins.

You can do that for less than 5,000 coins by meeting the following requirements:

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Silver Players: Min 5

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 6

If you want to pick up Jesus Navas’ Freeze SBC card, you better act quick! The squad building challenge expires on December 24.

