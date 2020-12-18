Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Jesus Navas Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 18/Dec/2020 6:23

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jesus Navas Freeze SBC FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
EA Sports

Share

FUT

Sevilla FC’s Jesus Navas is the next player in line to get an impressive upgrade through the Freeze SBC promotion in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know.

Jesus Navas is a versatile defender and a wonderful asset in any FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad. Players are particularly drawn to his incredible pace and low price. He offers a lot for less than 10,000 coins.

However, if you finish the latest Freeze SBC, you can get an even better version of his card. It also moves him into a different position with different strengths and weaknesses. But all in all, it’s superb value for money.

Jesus Navas Freeze SBC in-game stats

Jesus Navas’ Freeze SBC card is similar to Wan-Bissaka’s because it moves him from full-back to center-back. It gives players an extra option to inject some pace into their backline for a reasonable price.

First and foremost, the overall rating on Jesus Navas’ Freeze SBC card is slightly higher. It increases from 84 to 86, which is a small but steady improvement. However, its true value lies within some specific stats.

Jesus Navas Freeze SBC FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
FUTBIN
Jesus Navas’ Freeze SBC card is even better than his standard one.

The transition from full-back to center-back means his pace has dropped down to 83 (-4), which is less than ideal. However, it’s still fast enough for a center-back since he’ll mostly be holding the fort.

On the bright side, his physicality on the Freeze SBC card skyrockets to 80 (+12), and his defending bumps up to 85 (+5). It’s a massive increase that justifies the slight reduction in pace.

Jesus Navas Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

The Jesus Navas Freeze SBC comes in at a hefty 140,000 to 150,000 coins, depending on your platform, however it could be a good investment for any La Liga squad.

La Liga

  • # of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • IF +  FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack
Jesus Navas Freeze SBC FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
FUTBIN
The cheapest “La Liga” solution for Jesus Navas Freeze SBC.

Spain

  • # of players from Spain: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  •  # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Jesus Navas Freeze SBC FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
FUTBIN
The cheapest “Spain” solution for Jesus Navas Freeze SBC.

Jesus Navas Freeze loan SBC requirement and total cost

Jesus Navas’ Freeze SBC card is a formidable asset to any squad. However, if you aren’t convinced, you can always try him out on a 3-match loan before committing too many coins.

You can do that for less than 5,000 coins by meeting the following requirements:

  • # of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Silver Players: Min 5
  • Team Chemistry: Min 40
  • # of players in the Squad: 6

If you want to pick up Jesus Navas’ Freeze SBC card, you better act quick! The squad building challenge expires on December 24.

Be sure to follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest Freeze SBCs and other FIFA 21 news.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 18/Dec/2020 2:15

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
EA Sports

Share

FUT

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka hasn’t had the best season in the Premier League, but he’s still a powerhouse in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and now you can add him to your squad by completing a Freeze SBC.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s Freeze promotion has already introduced some awesome SBCs including Matteo Politano.  They’re a great way for players to add highly-related players to their squad for a decent price.

Fortunately, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Players can get their hands on Aaron Wan-Bissaka by completing the latest Freeze SBC. The price is a little steep, but the card has impressive stats and lets you play him in the center-back position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC in-game stats

The improved overall rating is the first thing players will notice. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s standard card has 83 overall, while the Freeze SBC variant jumps to 85. It doesn’t sound like much, but it’s a pretty big jump.

They’ll also notice is his position is changed from a full-back to a center-back, which makes the improved stats all the more impressive. Let’s take a deep dive into the finer details.

FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
FUTBIN
Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Freeze SBC card is an improvement on his standard one.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s pace drops from 81 (-5) in the Freeze SBC card, but don’t let that fool you. It’d be less than ideal if he remained in the full-back position, but it’s still fast enough for a center-back.

However, almost everything else is better. His defending increased to 85 (+3), while his physicality and passing increased to 83 (+9) and 74 (+6) respectively. He might be slower, but he’s significantly stronger, which makes him better suited to the position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

Manchester United

  • # of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
  • IF +  FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold
FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
FUTBIN
The cheapest “Manchester United” solution for Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC.

Premier League

  • # of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players
FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
FUTBIN
The cheapest “Premier League” solution for Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC.

England

  • # of players from England: Min 1
  • IF +  FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players
FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
FUTBIN
The cheapest “National Duty” solution for Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze loan SBC requirement and total cost

If you aren’t sure whether you want to commit to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Freeze SBC card, you can test him out on a 3-match loan for much cheaper.

It’ll only set you back a few thousand coins. Here’s a list of the requirements:

  • # of players from England: Min 1
  • Rare: Min 2
  • Gold Players: Min 6
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

If you want to pick up the Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC card, you better act quick! The squad building challenge expires on December 29.

Be sure to follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest Freeze SBCs and other FIFA 21 news.