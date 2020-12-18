 How to complete FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 18/Dec/2020 2:15

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
EA Sports

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka hasn’t had the best season in the Premier League, but he’s still a powerhouse in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and now you can add him to your squad by completing a Freeze SBC.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s Freeze promotion has already introduced some awesome SBCs including Matteo Politano.  They’re a great way for players to add highly-related players to their squad for a decent price.

Fortunately, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Players can get their hands on Aaron Wan-Bissaka by completing the latest Freeze SBC. The price is a little steep, but the card has impressive stats and lets you play him in the center-back position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC in-game stats

The improved overall rating is the first thing players will notice. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s standard card has 83 overall, while the Freeze SBC variant jumps to 85. It doesn’t sound like much, but it’s a pretty big jump.

They’ll also notice is his position is changed from a full-back to a center-back, which makes the improved stats all the more impressive. Let’s take a deep dive into the finer details.

FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
FUTBIN
Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Freeze SBC card is an improvement on his standard one.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s pace drops from 81 (-5) in the Freeze SBC card, but don’t let that fool you. It’d be less than ideal if he remained in the full-back position, but it’s still fast enough for a center-back.

However, almost everything else is better. His defending increased to 85 (+3), while his physicality and passing increased to 83 (+9) and 74 (+6) respectively. He might be slower, but he’s significantly stronger, which makes him better suited to the position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

Manchester United

  • # of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
  • IF +  FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold
FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
FUTBIN
The cheapest “Manchester United” solution for Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC.

Premier League

  • # of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players
FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
FUTBIN
The cheapest “Premier League” solution for Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC.

England

  • # of players from England: Min 1
  • IF +  FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players
FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC
FUTBIN
The cheapest “National Duty” solution for Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze loan SBC requirement and total cost

If you aren’t sure whether you want to commit to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Freeze SBC card, you can test him out on a 3-match loan for much cheaper.

It’ll only set you back a few thousand coins. Here’s a list of the requirements:

  • # of players from England: Min 1
  • Rare: Min 2
  • Gold Players: Min 6
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

If you want to pick up the Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC card, you better act quick! The squad building challenge expires on December 29.

Be sure to follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest Freeze SBCs and other FIFA 21 news.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Squad Battles exploit gives players easy wins

Published: 17/Dec/2020 16:58

by Alex Garton
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

A new exploit in FIFA 21 Squad Battles is allowing players to pick up easy wins and it works on all difficulties.

Since FIFA 21’s launch back in October, fans have found multiple bugs and glitches that affect the gameplay experience. From the unsavable shot exploit to the glitch that forces your goalkeeper off the pitch, this year’s FIFA certainly can’t be described as a polished title.

Well, FIFA players have discovered another exploit in the game’s Squad Battles mode that makes it easy to pick up wins on any difficulty.

It’s no secret that the majority of the FIFA players dislike Squad Battles and consider them a grind for rewards. So it’s no surprise FIFA players are delighted to hear there’s a way to finish them as fast as possible.

EA SPORTS
Opposition teams won’t be celebrating many goals with this exploit working.

Squad Battle exploit grants players easy wins

A thread posted to the FIFA subreddit by wahoos22 has revealed a new exploit for Squad Battles that allows players to complete them with ease.

This replaces the fake shot exploit that was used in Squad Battles at the game’s release but was later patched by EA in November.

The exploit is relatively simple and renders the AI completely useless for the entire game. The user said: “There is a working replacement for the Squad Battles sake shot. Works on All Difficulties including Ultimate.”

The exploit involves a player passing back to their goalkeeper and then tapping the ball into empty space. The keeper will then run after the loose ball and the AI on the opposing team will no longer press or attempt to gain possession.

As you can see, the defense becomes stuck and will no longer attempt to take back the ball. This allows players to score a goal and then wait out the entire match, picking up an easy win with no effort.

It’s difficult to know how long it’ll be before EA patch the exploit as the fake shot bug persisted for over a month. Either way, there’s no doubt FIFA fans are making the most of the easy Squad Battle wins while it lasts.