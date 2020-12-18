How to complete FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka hasn’t had the best season in the Premier League, but he’s still a powerhouse in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and now you can add him to your squad by completing a Freeze SBC.
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s Freeze promotion has already introduced some awesome SBCs including Matteo Politano. They’re a great way for players to add highly-related players to their squad for a decent price.
Fortunately, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Players can get their hands on Aaron Wan-Bissaka by completing the latest Freeze SBC. The price is a little steep, but the card has impressive stats and lets you play him in the center-back position.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC in-game stats
The improved overall rating is the first thing players will notice. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s standard card has 83 overall, while the Freeze SBC variant jumps to 85. It doesn’t sound like much, but it’s a pretty big jump.
They’ll also notice is his position is changed from a full-back to a center-back, which makes the improved stats all the more impressive. Let’s take a deep dive into the finer details.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s pace drops from 81 (-5) in the Freeze SBC card, but don’t let that fool you. It’d be less than ideal if he remained in the full-back position, but it’s still fast enough for a center-back.
However, almost everything else is better. His defending increased to 85 (+3), while his physicality and passing increased to 83 (+9) and 74 (+6) respectively. He might be slower, but he’s significantly stronger, which makes him better suited to the position.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC requirements and total cost
Manchester United
- # of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- # of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold
Premier League
- # of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- # of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players
England
- # of players from England: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- # of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze loan SBC requirement and total cost
If you aren’t sure whether you want to commit to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Freeze SBC card, you can test him out on a 3-match loan for much cheaper.
It’ll only set you back a few thousand coins. Here’s a list of the requirements:
- # of players from England: Min 1
- Rare: Min 2
- Gold Players: Min 6
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- # of players in the Squad: 11
If you want to pick up the Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC card, you better act quick! The squad building challenge expires on December 29.
Be sure to follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest Freeze SBCs and other FIFA 21 news.