How to complete FIFA 21 Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka hasn’t had the best season in the Premier League, but he’s still a powerhouse in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and now you can add him to your squad by completing a Freeze SBC.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s Freeze promotion has already introduced some awesome SBCs including Matteo Politano. They’re a great way for players to add highly-related players to their squad for a decent price.

Fortunately, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Players can get their hands on Aaron Wan-Bissaka by completing the latest Freeze SBC. The price is a little steep, but the card has impressive stats and lets you play him in the center-back position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC in-game stats

The improved overall rating is the first thing players will notice. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s standard card has 83 overall, while the Freeze SBC variant jumps to 85. It doesn’t sound like much, but it’s a pretty big jump.

They’ll also notice is his position is changed from a full-back to a center-back, which makes the improved stats all the more impressive. Let’s take a deep dive into the finer details.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s pace drops from 81 (-5) in the Freeze SBC card, but don’t let that fool you. It’d be less than ideal if he remained in the full-back position, but it’s still fast enough for a center-back.

However, almost everything else is better. His defending increased to 85 (+3), while his physicality and passing increased to 83 (+9) and 74 (+6) respectively. He might be slower, but he’s significantly stronger, which makes him better suited to the position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

Manchester United

# of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold

Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players

England

# of players from England: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Freeze loan SBC requirement and total cost

If you aren’t sure whether you want to commit to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Freeze SBC card, you can test him out on a 3-match loan for much cheaper.

It’ll only set you back a few thousand coins. Here’s a list of the requirements:

# of players from England: Min 1

Rare: Min 2

Gold Players: Min 6

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you want to pick up the Wan-Bissaka Freeze SBC card, you better act quick! The squad building challenge expires on December 29.

