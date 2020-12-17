 How to complete Politano striker Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete Politano striker Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 17/Dec/2020 5:17

by Andrew Amos
EA SPORTS

Share

FUT

The FIFA 21 Freeze SBCs keep coming in for Ultimate Team, and this time Napoli midfielder Matteo Politano is joining the offense as a striker. Here’s how you can pick up the Italian ⁠— for as cheap as possible.

The FIFA 21 Freeze promotion has brought its fair share of SBCs, giving players the chance to get a new high-rated player every day. The latest one in the set is for Napoli’s reliable man on the right, Matteo Politano.

He’s found himself playing up the pitch on the wing for Napoli across the 2020-21 season, but FIFA are moving him more central with a striker card.

Politano Freeze SBC in-game stats

Right off the bat, players will notice the raw +4 rating upgrade on Politano’s Freeze card. The upgrade from 81 to 85 is a pretty hefty shift. Breaking down the raw stats too, they’ve all gone to the right place if you want a new striker in your Serie A lineup.

Matteo Politano Freeze ST card stats in FIFA 21
FUTBIN
Politano’s Freeze card stats are a decent upgrade on his 81 RM base card.

With 89 Pace (+6), 88 Dribbling (+4), and 86 Shooting (+9), with the right chemistry style, he can become a menace in front of the net. His long shots are also up to a nasty 92, which combined with his 87 Shot Power makes for a fearsome out of the box shot.

Where he does lack is in his physicality though. At only 60, it’s average at best, especially considering in that is 45 Strength and 56 Jumping ⁠— two key attributes you want from a striker in the box.

Politano Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

The Politano Freeze SBC doesn’t come in cheap ⁠— it’ll set you back anywhere between 133,000 to 154,000 coins. Part of that is to do with the two challenges it’ll take you to complete it. It makes the card on the border of being too expensive for its own good ⁠— but if you want it real bad, the challenges aren’t hard.

Napoli

  • # of players from Napoli: Min 1
  • In-Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Gold Players Pack
FUTBIN
The cheapest “Napoli” solution for Politano Freeze SBC.

Serie A TIM

  • # of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
FUTBIN
The cheapest “Serie A TIM” solution for the Politano Freeze SBC.

Politano Freeze loan SBC requirement and total cost

If you want to “try before you buy,” you can test out the Politano card by getting him on a 3-match loan. It’ll only set you back 2,500 to 3,100 coins, so it could be a meaningful investment.

  • # of players from Italy: Min 1
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Player Level: Min Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 40
  • # of players in the Squad: 6

You won’t have long to pick up the Politano card, with the SBC expiring on December 23. If you want that early Christmas present, get in quick.

Be sure to follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest Freeze SBCs and other FIFA 21 news, and give us a tag if you manage to pull off an insane shot with the Politano card ⁠— we’d love to see it.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 12 live: Vardy, Kroos, Lozano, Bamba

Published: 16/Dec/2020 18:00 Updated: 16/Dec/2020 17:59

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 totw 12
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have finally revealed the entire Team of the Week 12 team, which means a load of new TOTW cards will appear in FUT Packs for the next seven days.

The busy Christmas period is finally here, and that means European competitions have got games flying thick and fast throughout the month of December.

FIFA 21 fans will have had their eyes peeled on the top-rated players in the game for the last round of matches. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice ⁠— both from the spot ⁠— in a 3–1 win over Genoa, which may have earned him his second in-form of the year.

In the Premier League, midfield masterminds Allan and James Maddison shone in the twelfth week of FIFA 21, while speedsters like Florian Thauvin and Hirving Lozano blazed a trail in France and Italy ⁠— but did they make it into the TOTW 12 squad?

FIFA 21 TOTW 12 full team revealed

On December 16, the game’s developers unveiled their latest set of picks. These can all be seen below, with a few we expected to see and more.

FIFA 21 totw 12
EA SPORTS
Here’s the full Team of the Week 12 set.
  • Consigli
  • Ginter
  • Tavernier
  • Kounde
  • Kroos
  • Lozano
  • Dani Olmo
  • Bamba
  • Vardy
  • Mkhitaryan
  • Benedito
  • Martinez
  • Keane
  • Carlos Soler
  • Paquieta
  • Zelarayan
  • Antony
  • Weissman
  • Sorescu
  • Gigliotti
  • Mancuso
  • Clarke-Harris
  • Molders

When does Team of the Week 12 go into packs?

On Dec. 16, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the twelfth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 12 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 12 player upgrades are announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21, so if you’re reading this, they’re now available to get!

Ronaldo would fly up to a 94-rated card with a second in-form.
EA SPORTS
Ronaldo has been in fine form in the Serie A, but didn’t make the cut.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 12 predictions

Here’s our latest predictions for Team of the Week. With the team now out and available to see, you can spot how many we predicted correctly – or how horribly wrong it went! 

  • Emi Martinez – Aston Villa
  • Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo
  • Jan Bednarek – Southampton
  • Pedro Mendes – Montpellier 
  • Theo Hernandez – AC Milan
  • James Tavernier – Rangers 
  • Toni Kroos – Real Madrid 
  • Allan – Everton 
  • Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese 
  • Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar
  • Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan
  • James Maddison – Leicester
  • Lucas Zelarayan – Columbus Crew (Hero Card)
  • Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
  • Jonathan Bamba – Lille 
  • Hirving Lozano – Napoli
  • Antony – Ajax 
  • Silas Wamangutika – Stuttgart
  • Florian Thauvin – Marseille
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus 
  • Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough 
  • James Collins – Luton Town 
  • Leonardo Mancuso – Empoli

TOTW 12 Silver Stars prediction: Jamal Lowe

EA SPORTS should stick to their trend of releasing Silver Stars alongside each FIFA 21 Team of the Week, especially considering it’s been one of the more popular promos so far.

This time around, Dexerto tips Jamal Lowe from Swansea City to get the boot. The winger bagged both goals in Swansea’s derby victory over Cardiff, in a game-winning performance that is quite worthy of a stat-boosted Silver Stars upgrade!

Swansea's Jamal Lowe could be a great tip for the Silver Stars this week.
EA SPORTS
Swansea’s Jamal Lowe could be a great tip for the Silver Stars IF this week.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 12. If you would like to grab one or two of these new TOTW 12 cards, jump into the FUT Market now and see how much they’re selling for. 