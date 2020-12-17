How to complete Politano striker Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

The FIFA 21 Freeze SBCs keep coming in for Ultimate Team, and this time Napoli midfielder Matteo Politano is joining the offense as a striker. Here’s how you can pick up the Italian ⁠— for as cheap as possible.

The FIFA 21 Freeze promotion has brought its fair share of SBCs, giving players the chance to get a new high-rated player every day. The latest one in the set is for Napoli’s reliable man on the right, Matteo Politano.

He’s found himself playing up the pitch on the wing for Napoli across the 2020-21 season, but FIFA are moving him more central with a striker card.

Politano Freeze SBC in-game stats

Right off the bat, players will notice the raw +4 rating upgrade on Politano’s Freeze card. The upgrade from 81 to 85 is a pretty hefty shift. Breaking down the raw stats too, they’ve all gone to the right place if you want a new striker in your Serie A lineup.

With 89 Pace (+6), 88 Dribbling (+4), and 86 Shooting (+9), with the right chemistry style, he can become a menace in front of the net. His long shots are also up to a nasty 92, which combined with his 87 Shot Power makes for a fearsome out of the box shot.

Where he does lack is in his physicality though. At only 60, it’s average at best, especially considering in that is 45 Strength and 56 Jumping ⁠— two key attributes you want from a striker in the box.

Politano Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

The Politano Freeze SBC doesn’t come in cheap ⁠— it’ll set you back anywhere between 133,000 to 154,000 coins. Part of that is to do with the two challenges it’ll take you to complete it. It makes the card on the border of being too expensive for its own good ⁠— but if you want it real bad, the challenges aren’t hard.

Napoli

# of players from Napoli: Min 1

In-Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Gold Players Pack

Serie A TIM

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Politano Freeze loan SBC requirement and total cost

If you want to “try before you buy,” you can test out the Politano card by getting him on a 3-match loan. It’ll only set you back 2,500 to 3,100 coins, so it could be a meaningful investment.

# of players from Italy: Min 1

Rare Players: Min 1

Player Level: Min Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 6

You won’t have long to pick up the Politano card, with the SBC expiring on December 23. If you want that early Christmas present, get in quick.

Be sure to follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest Freeze SBCs and other FIFA 21 news, and give us a tag if you manage to pull off an insane shot with the Politano card ⁠— we’d love to see it.