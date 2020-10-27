 FIFA 21 meta custom tactics and formations for FUT Champs - Dexerto
FIFA 21 meta custom tactics and formations for FUT Champs

Published: 27/Oct/2020 10:57

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 custom tactics
EA SPORTS

The dust is settling on the FIFA 21 meta and with that comes a whole load of new tactical tips. Following FUT Champions Weekend League’s second week of online competition, players have been sharing their best custom tactics and formations for Ultimate Team. 

Now, at the start of every weekend there’s a clear path to rewards for those who sign up for FUT Champs. People will eye up a specific amount of wins and try to get there, like breaking into Gold or Elite ranks, while others may aim for less.

One thing is for certain, though, and that’s during these 30 games people want to be using the best formations and custom tactics to compete. Playing a system that’s not part of the meta isn’t a bad thing, but using one can make a real difference.

Here, we’re going to run through a few of the best tactical plans following Week 2 of Weekend League games.

FIFA 21 custom tactics: 4-2-3-1

FIFA 21 4231 custom tactics
EA SPORTS
The 4-2-3-1 is a very popular formation in FIFA 21, and here’s some really effective custom tactics for it.

Not all four at the back formations give you lots of security at the back, but with two sitting midfielders the 4-2-3-1 has emerged as an early favorite for some members of the community. It’s a defensive way to play, so it should be good for people looking to defend leads.

Player Instructions

All three CAMs and the striker should be told to come back on defence, while the deeper midfielders cut passing lanes – covering center – and full backs told not go forward as well.

That combination will see a packed midfield that’s hard to break down without pushing the opponent wide. Conservative interceptions is also good to have on the full-backs, too.

Defending

  • Defensive style: Balanced
  • Width: 4 bars
  • Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive style: Balanced
  • Width: 4 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 1 bar
  • Free kicks: 1 bar

FIFA 21 custom tactics: 4-1-2-1-2 (2)

FIFA 21 41212 custom tactics
EA SPORTS
Here’s how to set up with the 4-1-2-1-2 (2) formation in FIFA 21.

Unlike the first formation, this is a very attacking formation that should probably be reserved for ‘attacking’ custom tactics. When you want the team to press forward and really go at the opposition, this is the type of system that can work well for you.

Player Instructions

Strikers will be set to stay central, but with the CAM set to stay forward. Either of the left or right-sided midfielders behind the CAM should be a creative player with pace, like a Frenkie De Jong or Federico Valverde, who can join the attack.

They will be set to get forward, and cover the wing – along with the other sided midfielder. The central defensive mid should cover center, stay back while attacking, and cut passing lanes. Full backs, again, told to stay back during attacks.

Defending

  • Defensive style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive style: Long Ball
  • Width: 7 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 2 bars
  • Free kicks: 2 bars

FIFA 21 custom tactics: 3-4-1-2

FIFA 21 3412 custom tactics
EA SPORTS
Let’s run through some FIFA 21 3-4-1-2 custom tactics.

Now, this one isn’t just attacking. It’s all-out pressing and forward play. If you’re getting beat by a decent margin late in the game, this is the type of playstyle you may need to get back into it.

Player Instructions

Have one defensive mid on cover wing and the other on cover center – one staying back while attacking, with the other told to get forward. The wide players need to stay forward, get in behind, and the same goes for the strikers.

Defending

  • Defensive style: Constant Pressure
  • Width: 6 bars
  • Depth: 7 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive style: Fast Build Up
  • Width: 7 bars
  • Players in the box: 8 bars
  • Corners: 5 bars
  • Free kicks: 5 bars

More FIFA 21 custom tactics and formations

FIFA 21 custom tactics
EA SPORTS
We also have another guide that may be super helpful for FIFA 21 players, especially if you want to try new custom tactics.

Now, these three systems were being used a lot in FUT Champions Weekend League Week 2, but that doesn’t mean to say they are the only ones working for people.

We also have a very handy FIFA 21 custom tactics guide, with five different systems in there for you to try out.

These include the following:

  • 4-2-3-1
  • 3-5-2
  • 4-3-3 (4)
  • 4-4-2
  • 4-2-2-2

If you ever find something that works very well and would like to share it, tweet us @UltimateTeamUK. 

What are FIFA 21 FGS player tokens? New FUT card rewards explained

Published: 26/Oct/2020 19:29

by Nate Searl
FGS Player Tokens FIFA 21
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21 FGS player tokens are being sent out to players interested in the new season of FIFA esports. Here, this guide runs through exactly what they are, how you can get them in-game, and what to do with them. 

FIFA esports is back with the 2021 Global Series (FGS), bringing more prizes and special rewards for watching as in years past.

EA are offering special FGS Player tokens to anyone who watches at least an hour of any eligible stream on Twitch, rather than just the odd pack for watching along.

Here, we’re going to run through how you can get your tokens and what they can be used for.

How to earn and redeem FIFA 21 FGS Player Tokens

There is a simple process to grab yourself some FGS tokens for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do just that:

  1. Load up FIFA 21 ready for the drop!
  2. Link your Twitch and EA accounts on the developer’s website. 
  3. Watch at least one hour of eligible FGS events on Twitch.
  4. Receive your FGS player token!

It’s also worth noting that there’s a rewards cap per event of only one FGS token, so don’t expect to get a million of them in one go.

Once you earn at least two separate FIFA 21 FGS player tokens, you can redeem them for pack rewards in repeatable Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). This gives you a new, free method of earning packs to get players and items to fill out your squad.

When & where to watch

You can catch the first eligible FGS tournament, the FIFA 21 Challenge, on Thursday, October 29. This tournament will feature pro footballers like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Giovanni Reyna teaming up with FIFA pros in a four-team tournament.

After this, there’s a long break until the Regional Qualifiers begin in December. Once the qualifiers start, eligible tournaments will be more frequent and you will be able to earn tokens more often. The South America Regional Qualifier is from December 5-6 and the European Regional Qualifier is from December 12-13.

FIFA 21 FGS Player Tokens
EA Sports
The full FGS 21 Schedule of events.

Depending on the event, EA is using two different Twitch channels for the events. Most of the events will take place on Twitch.tv/esportsfifa, but the North American Qualifiers will be on Twitch.tv/ELEAGUETV. Be sure to check out the graphic above to see where to watch.

If you’re looking for an easy way to expand your collection, make sure to tune in to each tournament for at least an hour to get your FGS Player tokens so you can redeem them for packs.