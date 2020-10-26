EA announce FIFA 21 FGS tokens: how to redeem, details, & more - Dexerto

The FIFA 21 Global Series is starting soon and EA is giving fans a way to earn rewards just by watching. Here’s everything you can grab, how to redeem the prizes, and what to do with them once you do.
FIFA esports are back with the 2021 Global Series (FGS), with more prizes and special rewards for watching as in years past.
EA is offering special FGS Player Tokens to anyone who watches at least an hour of any eligible stream on Twitch. Here’s how you can get your Tokens and what they can be used for.
How to earn and redeem FGS Player Tokens
To earn FGS Player Tokens, you need to link your Twitch and EA accounts on ea.com/twitchlinking. Once your accounts are linked, you must watch at least an hour of an eligible FGS event on Twitch.
After you do this, you’ll get an FGS Player Token in FIFA 21. Keep in mind that you can get more than one, but only one token per event.
Once you earn at least two separate tokens, you can redeem them for pack rewards in repeatable Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). This gives you a new, free method of earning packs to get players and items to fill out your squad.
When and where to watch
You can catch the first eligible FGS tournament, the FIFA 21 Challenge, on Thursday, October 29. This tournament will feature pro footballers like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Giovanni Reyna teaming up with FIFA pros in a four-team tournament.
After this, there’s a long break until the Regional Qualifiers begin in December. Once the qualifiers start, eligible tournaments will be more frequent and you will be able to earn Tokens more often. The South America Regional Qualifier is from December 5-6 and the European Regional Qualifier is from December 12-13.
Depending on the event, EA is using two different Twitch channels for the events. Most of the events will take place on Twitch.tv/esportsfifa, but the North American Qualifiers will be on Twitch.tv/ELEAGUETV. Be sure to check out the graphic above to see where to watch.
If you’re looking for an easy way to expand your collection, make sure to tune in to each tournament for at least an hour to get your FGS Player Tokens so you can redeem them for packs.