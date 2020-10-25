 FIFA 21: Why you need to buy Ousmane Dembele in Ultimate Team - Dexerto
FIFA 21: Why you need to buy Ousmane Dembele in Ultimate Team

Published: 25/Oct/2020 13:33

by Joe Craven
Ousmane Dembele in FIFA next to logo
EA Sports

Cohesive attacking is as important as ever in FIFA 21, so you need the right players to propel you forwards. Ousmane Dembele is about as good as any attacker gets, with multiple desirable qualities. Here’s why you need to buy him for your Ultimate Team.

With the dust settling on FIFA 21’s opening weeks, the market and meta are becoming more clear. Fast attacking players with strong shot power are vital to beat out this year’s lacklustre goalkeepers.

What has quickly become clear is that Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele is one of the very best players on offer in Ultimate Team, regardless of price. We have seen multiple pro players and content creators singing his praises, focusing on his pace, finishing and weak foot. Here’s every reason why you need to buy Dembele in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Ousmane Dembele holding the World Cup
Wikimedia
A World Cup winner with France, Dembele is one of the most talented young wingers in the world.

Ousmane Dembele in-game stats for FIFA 21

First off, he boasts 5* skill moves and 5* weak foot. The former enables him to perform any skill move in the game, while the latter maximizes his attacking abilities. Knowing that he is equally adept with either foot means players can turn defenders either way and keep opponents guessing. Whatever position he finds himself in, his weak foot means he can finish with precision.

Next up is his price. According to FUTBIN, at the time of writing, Dembele is worth 50,000 coins on PS4, 52,000 on Xbox, and 37,000 PC. That is ludicrously cheap for a player of his quality.

92 pace, 86 dribbling, 77 shooting, and passing for 50,000 coins is a steal. When we compare him to some of the other options for the wing, it becomes clearer just how cheap he is. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane currently costs around 350,000 coins, while Ansu Fati’s POTM SBC is currently costing around 175,000 coins. Dembele then, not only boasts 5* skill moves and weak foot, but is a bargain at the same time.

A full look at his stats is available below, from FUTBIN:

Ousmane Dembele Stats in FIFA 21 from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Dembele’s full stats in FIFA 21.

Best Chemistry Style for Ousmane Dembele

Those base stats are impressive, but become even more scintillating with the right Chemistry Style. For Dembele, we’d recommend a Hunter or Deadeye. The latter will boost his shooting to 86 and his passing to 85. Combine this with 86 dribbling and 92 pace, and he becomes one of the very best wingers in all of FIFA 21.

Shot power, too, has grown in importance in recent FIFAs. Dembele’s base stat of 83 is decent, but a Deadeye or Hunter will take this to a jaw-dropping 98.

What’s more, is his viability in a number of roles. Off the left is obviously where you’ll get maximum chemistry, but his weak foot rating and incredible stats mean he is an excellent fit on the right or up-front. Needless to say, make him a LF if you’re going to play him as a ST.

Finally, he can be fit into many squads. His French nationality means he can slot into a PL side alongside, Martial, Pogba, Digne, and Lacazette. Or just put him into a La Liga outfit alongside the plethora of talent in Spain’s top tier. If you’re going to buy one player and build a team around him, make it Dembele.

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers Team 1 LIVE: card boosts, SBCs, how it works

Published: 25/Oct/2020 0:40 Updated: 25/Oct/2020 0:49

by Isaac McIntyre
Rulebreakers fifa 21
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS has begun officially unveiling this year’s Halloween promo event for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and it looks like we’ll actually be getting something a little out of the ordinary in FIFA 21… “Rulebreakers.” Here’s everything we know so far.

The last few years have seen Ultimate Scream rule the last weeks of October. The Halloween themed promo was trotted out in Ultimate Team for the last three years, but the special event’s ‘reign of terror’ seems to be coming to an end.

Instead, a new “Rulebreakers” promo is coming soon.  EA SPORTS teased the event on Twitter on Oct. 21, with only three letters ⁠— two Rs and an S ⁠— and a fragmented FUT card. Soon after, Dexerto data miner FutWatch confirmed the hidden word would eventually spell out ‘Rulebreakers.’

As has been the case for most promos since the start of FIFA 20, this one consists of two separate squads of players, the first of which was officially unveiled on Oct. 23.

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers Team 1

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers
EA SPORTS
The full Team 1 for the Rulebreakers promo in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The first set of Rulebreakers cards is full of impressive cards, including the likes of Harry Kane, Dries Mertens, Douglas Costa, and more. As explained below, these cards have been reworked in a way where some of their stats have transferred over to other categories.

  • Harry Kane
  • Aymerick Laporte
  • Douglas Costa
  • Dries Mertens
  • Radja Nainggolan
  • Lucas Ocampos
  • Marcos Llorente
  • Manuel Lazzari
  • Boubacar Kamara
  • Denzel Dumfries
  • Andre

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: how does it work?

Essentially, the idea behind Rulebreakers is to take cards that have a concentration of stats in certain categories and move them around to boost another aspect of that player.

For example, in the players listed above, the likes of Harry Kane, who is known for supreme shooting but not a lot of pace, has seen some of those shooting stats shifted to boost his pace all the way up to 91, which is considerably higher than almost every card he’s ever had in FIFA history.

Similarly, Manchester City centerback Laporte now features a whopping 81 pace, a chunk of which was taken from his defending.

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: Team 1 SBCs & Objectives

No FIFA promo is complete without a full set of untradeable Squad Building Challenges, and Rulebreakers is no exception.

The first team features several SBCs, all of which we’ve listed below along with links to full guides that include the requirements, cheapest solutions, in-game stats, total cost, and everything else you need to unlock them.

Inaki Williams SBC guide

Nordi Mukiele Objectives

Pierre Kunde Malong SBC guide

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: Team 2 predictions

We’re very much in the FIFA predictions business, and with the second Rulebreakers squad on its way, why not shake our crystal ball and see who may (or may not) end up in Team 2.

  • Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
  • Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid)
  • Pepe (Arsenal)
  • Richarlison (Everton)
  • Erik Lamela (Tottenham)
  • David Luiz (Arsenal)
  • Luis Suarez (Atlético Madrid)
  • Harry Maguire (Manchester United)
  • Arturo Vidal (Juventus)
  • Nigel de Jong (Al-Shahania)
  • Hatem Ben Arfa (Bordeaux)

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s new Rulebreakers Halloween promo so far. Make sure if you’ve got a few spare FUT coins you keep them in your back pocket; there could be some cracking cards on the way!

As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.