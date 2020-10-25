FIFA 21: Why you need to buy Ousmane Dembele in Ultimate Team - Dexerto

Cohesive attacking is as important as ever in FIFA 21, so you need the right players to propel you forwards. Ousmane Dembele is about as good as any attacker gets, with multiple desirable qualities. Here’s why you need to buy him for your Ultimate Team.

With the dust settling on FIFA 21’s opening weeks, the market and meta are becoming more clear. Fast attacking players with strong shot power are vital to beat out this year’s lacklustre goalkeepers.

What has quickly become clear is that Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele is one of the very best players on offer in Ultimate Team, regardless of price. We have seen multiple pro players and content creators singing his praises, focusing on his pace, finishing and weak foot. Here’s every reason why you need to buy Dembele in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Ousmane Dembele in-game stats for FIFA 21

First off, he boasts 5* skill moves and 5* weak foot. The former enables him to perform any skill move in the game, while the latter maximizes his attacking abilities. Knowing that he is equally adept with either foot means players can turn defenders either way and keep opponents guessing. Whatever position he finds himself in, his weak foot means he can finish with precision.

Next up is his price. According to FUTBIN, at the time of writing, Dembele is worth 50,000 coins on PS4, 52,000 on Xbox, and 37,000 PC. That is ludicrously cheap for a player of his quality.

92 pace, 86 dribbling, 77 shooting, and passing for 50,000 coins is a steal. When we compare him to some of the other options for the wing, it becomes clearer just how cheap he is. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane currently costs around 350,000 coins, while Ansu Fati’s POTM SBC is currently costing around 175,000 coins. Dembele then, not only boasts 5* skill moves and weak foot, but is a bargain at the same time.

A full look at his stats is available below, from FUTBIN:

Best Chemistry Style for Ousmane Dembele

Those base stats are impressive, but become even more scintillating with the right Chemistry Style. For Dembele, we’d recommend a Hunter or Deadeye. The latter will boost his shooting to 86 and his passing to 85. Combine this with 86 dribbling and 92 pace, and he becomes one of the very best wingers in all of FIFA 21.

Shot power, too, has grown in importance in recent FIFAs. Dembele’s base stat of 83 is decent, but a Deadeye or Hunter will take this to a jaw-dropping 98.

Read More: EA hit with class action lawsuit over Ultimate Team packs

What’s more, is his viability in a number of roles. Off the left is obviously where you’ll get maximum chemistry, but his weak foot rating and incredible stats mean he is an excellent fit on the right or up-front. Needless to say, make him a LF if you’re going to play him as a ST.

Finally, he can be fit into many squads. His French nationality means he can slot into a PL side alongside, Martial, Pogba, Digne, and Lacazette. Or just put him into a La Liga outfit alongside the plethora of talent in Spain’s top tier. If you’re going to buy one player and build a team around him, make it Dembele.