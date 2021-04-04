How to complete Eric Bailly FIFA 21 FUT Birthday SBC: Solutions & cost - Dexerto

A new FUT Birthday SBC is live in FIFA 21, and just as leakers predicted it’s for a 2018 version of Ivorian back Eric Bailly. Here we’ve got all the info you’ll need to unlock his new card as easily as possible.

The FUT Birthday promotion focuses on players’ achievements from past FIFA games, and Bailly’s new card celebrates FUT 18 with a permanent five star Weak Foot for the Man. United veteran.

Rated an 87 OVR CB as well, it’s definitely an attractive card. So, lets take a look at the stats and requirements, before we get into cost and the cheapest available solutions.

FIFA 21 Bailly FUT Birthday SBC

Bailly FUT Birthday in-game stats

Bailly FUT Birthday SBC requirements

There’s only one squad you need build here, named after Bailly himself. No players from his club Manchester United are specifically required either, just one from the Premier League in general.

You will have to throw in an In Form player as well though. The full requirements are listed down below:

Eric Bailly

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50
Number of players in the Squad: 11

Bailly FUT Birthday SBC cost & solutions

Below we’ll be posting the total cost and a few of the cheapest solutions to Bailly’s FUT Birthday SBC, so be sure to check back as soon as possible. To make things easy as always, none of our suggestions will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

