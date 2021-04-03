How to complete Sanches FIFA 21 FUT Birthday SBC: Solutions & cost - Dexerto

A new FUT Birthday SBC is now live in FIFA for Portuguese Midfielder Renato Sanches and we have all the info you’ll need to knock it out as quickly and cheaply as possible.

The FUT Birthday promotion is meant to celebrate players’ achievements in FIFA games from past years. Sanches has got a brand new card to commemorate his run in FIFA 17 when he was a young gun on Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

This new version has far better stats than his ’17 card though, and with a 5-star weak foot included as well he should be a hit with players. So let’s take a look at his stats and the specifications for each squad you’ll need to build.

FIFA 21 Sanches FUT Birthday SBC

Sanches FUT Birthday in-game stats

Sanches FUT Birthday SBC requirements

There are three different squads you’ll have to build in order to unlock this very nice 87 OVR CM — Bayern Munchen, Bundesliga, and National Duty.

While Sanches might play for French club Lille right now, he was on Bayern Munich during the time that FIFA 17 was out, hence the focus on the German pro league here. The full requirements are listed down below:

Bayern München

Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

National Duty

Number of players from Portugal: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Sanches FUT Birthday SBC cost & solutions

Below we’ll be posting the total price and some of the cheapest solutions to each of Sanches’ required squads as soon as they’re available, so be sure to check back soon. As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to get done.

This article is currently being updated…