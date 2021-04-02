Benzema wins FIFA 21 La Liga POTM for March | SBC requirements, solutions & cost - Dexerto

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema locked up the La Liga Player of the Month award for March, which means he’s got a brand new card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Here’s what you need to know about the SBC.

A lot of people thought February’s POTM Lionel Messi would double down once March was over with, but it ended up being Real Madrid’s Benzema who took the honors.

The Frenchman netted five goals and an assist in Los Blancos’ last three games, staying unbeaten in both La Liga and the Champion’s League.

As a result, he’ll be getting a Player of the Month SBC in FIFA 21, which is sure to have some players reaching into their FUT coin stockpiles to try and get his very nice 94 OVR ST card.

How to complete FIFA 21 Benzema POTM SBC

Benzema POTM in-game stats

Benzema POTM SBC requirements & rewards

There are two squads you’ll need to build for Benzema’s SBC, one focused on Real Madrid and the other on La Liga in general.

The full requirements for both are listed down below:

Real Madrid

La Liga

Benzema POTM SBC cost

Even though it’s a POTM SBC with two squads to build, the total price isn’t actually too bad at 185,000 to 222,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on.

Xbox: 185,000

185,000 PlayStation: 193,000

193,000 Origin: 222,000

Benzema POTM SBC solutions

Below we’ve got some of the cheapest solutions to Benzema’s new POTM SBC. To make things as easy as possible, none of the following solutions will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Real Madrid solution

La Liga solution

More good news: there’s plenty of time to get this SBC done as well. You’ll have until May 2 to get both squads done, and considering there’s only two, that should be no problem.

If you want to save up, you’ve got a month to do so before Benzema goes away. Additionally, if you do get his new card, let us know how well he does for you by tweeting us – @UltimateTeamUK.