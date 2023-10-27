EA FC 24: How to complete Centurions Martin Odegaard SBC – Solution & cost
EA FC 24 kicked off the Centurions promo with a Martin Odegaard SBC. Here is everything you need to know about adding the Arsenal star to your Ultimate Team squad.
Fresh off a Trailblazers promo that pulled out all of the stops, including the likes of Sophia Smith, Kylian Mbappe, and Christiano Ronaldo, EA delivered another star-studded event. The Centurions promo is back for another year, celebrating the longevity of different players across the globe.
Cards for present players and ICONs can get upgrades for having scored 100 goals in their career, keeping 100 clean sheets, playing 100 games, and so on.
This year follows that trend, featuring Icons like Wayne Rooney and Kelly Smith alongside current players such as Marcus Rashford and Ferland Mendy. And EA made sure to recognize Arenal’s Martin Odegaard, who has established himself as one of the best playmakers in Europe.
SBC Requirements
Players only need to complete four squads to unlock the Centurions Odegaard card in EA FC 24. Here’s a look at all the requirements for all three.
Premier League
- IF players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Segment cost: Around 29,000 UT Coins
Top Form
- IF Player: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Segment cost: Around 60,500 UT Coins
86 Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Segment cost: Around 88,000 UT Coins
87 Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Segment cost: Around 144,000 UT Coins
How to complete SBC
Here are solutions for the Odegaard SBC.
Premier League
- Fabinho (84 OVR)
- Dallman (84 OVR)
- Fishlock (84 OVR)
- Ruben Neves (84 OVR)
- Marta Torrejon (84 OVR)
- Ilestedt (84 OVR)
- Bixby (84 OVR)
- Botman (83 OVR)
- Hojbjerg (84 OVR)
- Anyomi (83 OVR IF)
- Koke (84 OVR)
Top Form
- Smalling (84 OVR)
- Majri (84 OVR)
- Maddision (84 OVR)
- Luis Alberto (87 OVR)
- Catarina Macario (84 OVR)
- Ginter (84 OVR)
- Odegaard (87 OVR)
- Ilestedt (84 OVR)
- Nnadozie (84 OVR)
- Depay (84 OVR)
- Rabiot (84 OVR)
86 Rated Squad
- Modric (87 OVR)
- Odegaard (87 OVR)
- Mateo (84 OVR)
- Campbell (84 OVR)
- Bixby (84 OVR)
- Bronze (87 OVR)
- Lavelle (87 OVR)
- Koke (84 OVR)
- Marta Torrejon (84 OVR)
- Trent Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)
- Sommer (84 OVR)
87 Rated Squad
- Henry (85 OVR)
- Campbell (84 OVR)
- Mateo (84 OVR)
- Koke (84 OVR)
- Silva (88 OVR)
- Daly (85 OVR)
- Renard (88 OVR)
- Irene Paredes (88 OVR)
- Shaw (85 OVR)
- Endler (88 OVR)
- Kimmich (88 OVR)
Depending on price fluctuation, expect to pay around 323,000 Coins for the ICON SBC.
This SBC will expire on Friday, November 10. All prices come via FUTBIN.