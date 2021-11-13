How to complete Alvaro Morata Flashback FIFA 22 SBC: cost & solutions

EA SPORTS has released a brand new FIFA 22 Flashback SBC for Juventus striker Alvaro Morata for the Adidas Numbers Up promo. Here’s we’ll take a look at stats, requirements, solutions, and more.

The Adidas Numbers Up promo kicked off on Friday, November 12, 2021, and we’ve already got a slew of SBCs to go with it. The latest is a Flashback Squad building challenge for Juventus striker Alvaro Morata (on loan from Athletico Madrid).

This new card celebrates Morata’s great performance at Real Madrid in the Adidas X16/X17 cleats during 2016/17 season. Apparently these spikes gave him an eight point boost to Pace, among other upgrades.

Let’s take a look at the full stats, before getting into requirements and solutions.

Morata FIFA 22 Flashback SBC stats

Rewards

1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Alvaro Morata Flashback card — 87 OVR — ST

How to complete Morata FIFA 22 Flashback SBC

There are two different sets of requirements you’ll need to knock out for Morata’s Flashback SBC: Past and Present, and La Furia Roja.

You can find a list of all the requirements below, along with some cheap solutions and a rough estimate on price.

Past and Present

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1 + Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

La Furia Roja

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players pack

Solution

There you have it, how to knock out Alvaro Morata’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 22 — thanks to FUTBIN solutions.

Morata FIFA 22 Flashback SBC cost

Altogether this pair of squads for Morata’s new Flashback SBC in FIFA 22 should cost you around 82,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 90,000 on Xbox, and 89,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FIFA market can be a fickle beast, so these prices could very well change by the time you take on this challenge.