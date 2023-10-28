EA FC 24: How to complete Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s an overview of the Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC in EA FC 24, including requirements and the cost for the Italian legend.

A new Icon was released in EA FC 24 on October 28. Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo was given a 92 OVR Centurions Icon, and it’s obtainable via a Squad Building Challenge.

This Pirlo possesses very high Dribbling and Shooting, as well as 4-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skill Moves.

Here’s how to complete the Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC in Football Ultimate Team.

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There are eight teams that need to be completed in order to complete the Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the eight:

Born Legend

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Reward: Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Player quality: Exactly Silver

Reward: Three Common Gold Players

On a Loan

Player quality: Exactly Gold

Reward: Andrea Pirlo (Loan – 5 Games)

AC Milan

AC Milan players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Il Maestro

Juventus players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Squadra Azzurra

Italy players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Finesse

Serie A players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Reward: Mega Pack

All eight require 11 players.

How to complete SBC

The first three are rather simple. Just use Bronze, Silver, and cheap Golds for the first three. Now, here’s a look at solutions for the more involved segments:

AC Milan

CDM Ismael Bennacer (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CAM Amel Majri (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CM Koke (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

CM Jess Fishlock (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (84 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (83 OVR)

CM Jorginho (83 OVR)

This segment of the Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC will cost around 17,000 Coins.

Il Maestro

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

CM Adrien Rabiot (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CAM Amel Majri (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CM Koke (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

CM Jess Fishlock (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (84 OVR)

This part will cost about 50,000 Coins.

Squadra Azzurra

ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

CDM Lena Oberdorf (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (86 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CAM Amel Majri (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

CM Jess Fishlock (84 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (84 OVR)

Expect to pay 90,000 Coins here.

League Finesse

CB Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

ST Victor Osimhen (88 OVR)

GK Sandra Panos (87 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (85 OVR)

ST Rachel Daly (85 OVR)

GK Manuela Zinsberger (85 OVR)

CB Becky Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)

LW Phil Foden (85 OVR)

CB Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

This segment will cost around 150,000 Coins.

88-Rated Squad

CM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

CB Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

ST Victor Osimhen (88 OVR)

CDM Lena Oberdorf (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

CM Lindsay Horan (86 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

CF Paulo Dybala (86 OVR)

The 88-Rated Squas segment will cost around 250,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay approximately 540,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on November 28, 2023.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

