EA FC 24: How to complete Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC – Solution & cost
Here’s an overview of the Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC in EA FC 24, including requirements and the cost for the Italian legend.
A new Icon was released in EA FC 24 on October 28. Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo was given a 92 OVR Centurions Icon, and it’s obtainable via a Squad Building Challenge.
This Pirlo possesses very high Dribbling and Shooting, as well as 4-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skill Moves.
Here’s how to complete the Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC in Football Ultimate Team.
SBC Requirements
There are eight teams that need to be completed in order to complete the Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC in EA FC 24.
Here’s a look at all the requirements for the eight:
Born Legend
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
- Reward: Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
- Reward: Three Common Gold Players
On a Loan
- Player quality: Exactly Gold
- Reward: Andrea Pirlo (Loan – 5 Games)
AC Milan
- AC Milan players: Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
- Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Il Maestro
- Juventus players: Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
- Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack
Squadra Azzurra
- Italy players: Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
- Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Finesse
- Serie A players: Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
- Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
- Reward: Mega Pack
All eight require 11 players.
How to complete SBC
The first three are rather simple. Just use Bronze, Silver, and cheap Golds for the first three. Now, here’s a look at solutions for the more involved segments:
AC Milan
- CDM Ismael Bennacer (84 OVR)
- CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)
- CAM Amel Majri (84 OVR)
- CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- CM Koke (84 OVR)
- LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- CM Jess Fishlock (84 OVR)
- GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)
- CM Mikel Merino (84 OVR)
- CM Christian Eriksen (83 OVR)
- CM Jorginho (83 OVR)
This segment of the Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC will cost around 17,000 Coins.
Il Maestro
- CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)
- CM Adrien Rabiot (84 OVR)
- CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)
- CAM Amel Majri (84 OVR)
- CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- CM Koke (84 OVR)
- LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- CM Jess Fishlock (84 OVR)
- GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)
- CM Mikel Merino (84 OVR)
This part will cost about 50,000 Coins.
Squadra Azzurra
- ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)
- CDM Lena Oberdorf (87 OVR)
- CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)
- CM Nicolo Barella (86 OVR)
- CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)
- CAM Amel Majri (84 OVR)
- CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- CM Jess Fishlock (84 OVR)
- CM Mikel Merino (84 OVR)
Expect to pay 90,000 Coins here.
League Finesse
- CB Irene Paredes (88 OVR)
- CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- CM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)
- ST Victor Osimhen (88 OVR)
- GK Sandra Panos (87 OVR)
- CB Alessandro Bastoni (85 OVR)
- ST Rachel Daly (85 OVR)
- GK Manuela Zinsberger (85 OVR)
- CB Becky Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)
- LW Phil Foden (85 OVR)
- CB Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)
This segment will cost around 150,000 Coins.
88-Rated Squad
- CM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)
- CB Irene Paredes (88 OVR)
- CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- CM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)
- ST Victor Osimhen (88 OVR)
- CDM Lena Oberdorf (87 OVR)
- CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)
- CM Lindsay Horan (86 OVR)
- CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)
- CF Paulo Dybala (86 OVR)
The 88-Rated Squas segment will cost around 250,000 Coins.
In total, expect to pay approximately 540,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.
This SBC will expire on November 28, 2023.
