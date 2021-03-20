How to complete Bender End of and Era SBC in FIFA 21: CB & RB solutions & cost - Dexerto

A brand new pair of End of an Era SBCs are now available in FIFA 21 for twin professional players Lars and Sven Bender, and we have all the info you’ll need to unlock both.
End of an Era SBCs typically look back at a certain player’s career and gives them the stats from the high point of their playing history.
This latest one is a bit of an odd bird since it’s for the Bender brothers, two different players that happen to be twins and play on the defensive side of the field for Bayer Leverkusen. Let’s first take a look at the requirements for Lars and Sven, before we get into price, solutions, and more.
How to complete Lars Bender (RB) End of an Era SBC
Lars Bender End of an Era SBC: in-game stats
Lars Bender (RB) End of an Era SBC requirements
There are two squads you’ll need to build here to pick up one half of this German defending duo, called Die Mannschaft and very cleverly named Twin Defense.
The full requirements for both squads, along with the smaller reward you’ll receive for completing each one, are listed down below:
Die Mannschaft
- Number of players from Germany: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Twin Defense
- Number of players from Leverkusen: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Lars Bender End of an Era SBC price
According to FUTBIN, Lars is the more expensive of the twins by far, coming in at a total price of 276,000 to 327,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you play on.
- PS4: 276,000
- Xbox: 282,000
- Origin: 327,000
Lars Bender End of an Era SBC solutions
Below are some of the cheapest solutions to each squad for both players that we could find. As always, none of these solutions will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
Die Mannschaft solution
Twin Defense solution
How to complete Sven Bender (CB) End of an Era SBC
Sven Bender End of an Era SBC: in-game stats
Sven Bender End of an Era SBC requirements
Like his brother, unlocking Sven will also require you to put together two different squads called Der BVB and once again, Twin Defense.
The requirements, and smaller rewards for each, are listed down below:
Der BVB
- Number of players from Germany: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack
Twin Defense
- Number of players from Leverkusen: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Sven Bender End of an Era SBC price
Like we said, Sven seems to be cheaper than his brother, more than 100,000 cheaper to be exact, ringing in at just 133,000 to 151,000 FUT Coins himself.
- PS4: 133,000
- Xbox: 135,000
- Origin: 151,000
Sven Bender End of an Era SBC solutions
Der BVB
Twin Defense
Whether you’re interested in knocking out just one, or both of these twin SBCs, don’t wait around too long as they’ll both expire after two weeks on April 3.
If you end up grabbing them, be sure to let us know how the defensive duo’s End of an Era cards hold things down for you @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.