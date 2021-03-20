How to complete Bender End of and Era SBC in FIFA 21: CB & RB solutions & cost - Dexerto

A brand new pair of End of an Era SBCs are now available in FIFA 21 for twin professional players Lars and Sven Bender, and we have all the info you’ll need to unlock both.

End of an Era SBCs typically look back at a certain player’s career and gives them the stats from the high point of their playing history.

This latest one is a bit of an odd bird since it’s for the Bender brothers, two different players that happen to be twins and play on the defensive side of the field for Bayer Leverkusen. Let’s first take a look at the requirements for Lars and Sven, before we get into price, solutions, and more.

Advertisement

How to complete Lars Bender (RB) End of an Era SBC

Lars Bender End of an Era SBC: in-game stats

Lars Bender (RB) End of an Era SBC requirements

There are two squads you’ll need to build here to pick up one half of this German defending duo, called Die Mannschaft and very cleverly named Twin Defense.

The full requirements for both squads, along with the smaller reward you’ll receive for completing each one, are listed down below:

Die Mannschaft

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Twin Defense

Number of players from Leverkusen: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Lars Bender End of an Era SBC price

According to FUTBIN, Lars is the more expensive of the twins by far, coming in at a total price of 276,000 to 327,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you play on.

PS4: 276,000

276,000 Xbox: 282,000

282,000 Origin: 327,000

Lars Bender End of an Era SBC solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to each squad for both players that we could find. As always, none of these solutions will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Advertisement

Die Mannschaft solution

Twin Defense solution

How to complete Sven Bender (CB) End of an Era SBC

Sven Bender End of an Era SBC: in-game stats

Sven Bender End of an Era SBC requirements

Like his brother, unlocking Sven will also require you to put together two different squads called Der BVB and once again, Twin Defense.

Read More: How to complete FIFA 21 Giroud Player Moments Objectives

The requirements, and smaller rewards for each, are listed down below:

Der BVB

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Twin Defense

Number of players from Leverkusen: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Sven Bender End of an Era SBC price

Like we said, Sven seems to be cheaper than his brother, more than 100,000 cheaper to be exact, ringing in at just 133,000 to 151,000 FUT Coins himself.

PS4: 133,000

133,000 Xbox: 135,000

135,000 Origin: 151,000

Sven Bender End of an Era SBC solutions

Der BVB

Twin Defense

Whether you’re interested in knocking out just one, or both of these twin SBCs, don’t wait around too long as they’ll both expire after two weeks on April 3.

Advertisement

If you end up grabbing them, be sure to let us know how the defensive duo’s End of an Era cards hold things down for you @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.