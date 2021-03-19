How to complete Sancho FIFA 21 POTM SBC: Cheapest solution & cost - Dexerto

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been awarded the Bundesliga Player of the Month award for February and that means he’s got a brand new SBC in FIFA 21. Let’s check out the requirements and cheapest solutions for the challenges.

It’s no secret that Jadon Sancho is looked upon as one of the best wingers in the world at the moment. He’s been performing at a world-class level for a while now and he’s an incredible talent on the pitch.

So, it’s not a surprise to see him grab the POTM award for February in the Bundesliga with his three goals and two assists in that period.

Of course, as with any player that wins the award, there’s a brand new SBC for Sancho in FIFA 21 and it’s certainly not one you want to miss.

FIFA 21 Jadon Sancho POTM SBC

Luckily, Sancho’s SBC shouldn’t take you too long to complete as there are only squads to build in total. One being a Bundesliga team and the other being a Dortmund squad.

Read More: Mbappe FIFA 21 SBC released after Ligue 1 POTM win

Without further ado, let’s jump into the requirements:

BVB Requirements

Number of players from Dortmund: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Min 83 Team Chemistry: Min 70

Min 70 Number of players in squad: 11

Bundesliga Requirements:

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Min 1 In-form players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating : Min 84

: Min 84 Team Chemistry: Min 65

Min 65 Number of players in squad: 11

Solutions

This article will be updated with all the cheapest solutions to the challenges shortly, so stay tuned!

Hopefully, this SBC guide has given you everything you need to know to complete the challenge.

Stay tuned, we’ll add solutions as soon as they become available.