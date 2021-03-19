How to complete FIFA 21 Giroud Player Moments Objectives - Dexerto

A brand new Moments card for Chelsea Forward Olivier Giroud is now available through objectives, and we have what you need to know to grab the 90 OVR Striker.

Objectives are always a nice treat when they get added to FIFA, as there is the potential to complete them without having to spend any FUT Coins. That is, given you have a team that meets the requirements and is capable of getting things done.

Giroud’s new 90 OVR Player Moments card you’ll receive as a reward here is the Frenchman’s best card in FIFA 21 so far by a mile, and is definitely worth taking a look at.

FIFA 21 Giroud Objectives

There are five sets of Objectives to knock out in order to earn yourself this 90 OVR card. Most of them require you to use Premier League or French players, so if you can use French players in the Premier League, you can get them done even quicker.

The full list of objectives, along with the reward for completing each, are down below:

Smart Setup

Assist 2 goals from Crosses using LWs in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Reward: 1 Gold Pack + 300 XP



Puskas Perfection

Score a Finesse goal in 3 separate matches using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Reward: 1 Small Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP



Premier Class

Score 10 goals using Premier League Forwards in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Reward: 1 75+ Rated Rare Player + 300 XP



French Finery

Win 8 matches with at least 2 French players in your starting squad in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Reward: 1 Premium Gold Pack + 300 XP



Scoring with Significance

Score in 15 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Reward: 1 Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP



As we mentioned, this 90 OVR striker card is Giroud’s highest-rated in FIFA so far and could be yours for next to nothing, but will only be around until Friday, March 26, so don’t wait around until the last minute.

