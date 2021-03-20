How to complete Adrien Rabiot FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: solution & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released another exciting new Player Moments SBC, and it’s all about the ever-reliable midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has firmly cemented his place in Juventus’ squad.

Adrien Rabiot made quite a name for himself after making more than 150 appearances at Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately, his time with them ended in controversy and drama, but he found a new home with Juventus and has proven to be a valuable asset ever since.

He’s already produced some memorable moments with The Old Lady. However, nothing compares to the miraculous wonder goal he scored against Milan in the Serie A’s 2019-2020 season.

EA SPORTS decided to celebrate that spectacular moment with an 88 OVR Adrien Rabiot Player Moments SBC card. Here’s everything you need to know if you want to add it to your squad.

Adrien Rabiot FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC requirements

Piemonte Calcio

Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Adrien Rabiot FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC price and solutions

Adrien Rabiot’s Player Moments SBC isn’t too expensive to complete. It will set you back somewhere between 316,000 and 365,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you’re on.

It might not be the flashiest card we’ve seen. However, it’s an excellent choice for an 88-rated central midfielder with good defensive qualities, especially for the price.

To make it even more worthwhile, we’ve found the cheapest possible solutions to give you the best bang for your buck. And the best part is, they don’t require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Piemonte Calcio

Serie A TIM

Adrien Rabiot’s FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC is only available for a limited time until March 26.

So, if you want to complete it and add the card to your squad, you’ll have to do it before then.

So, if you want to complete it and add the card to your squad, you'll have to do it before then.