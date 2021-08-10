After loading up the latest EA SPORTS game, you may be wondering how to check your FIFA 22 record in Ultimate Team. Your eyes don’t deceive you, either, as it has been moved around in the menus.

Previously, your wins, losses, and draws record would appear at the top of the screen – showing how well, or how poorly, you’ve been playing since you started playing FUT.

That all changed when EA revealed their Ultimate Team Pitch Notes deep dive, confirming the feature had been moved to another place.

It’s easy to find, but not as easy as it was in FIFA 21. So, here we’re going to show you where to find it.

How to check FIFA 22 record in Ultimate Team

Load up FIFA 22. Select Ultimate Team. Locate the ‘Stadium’ tab in the FUT menus. Click here. View your record.

How to improve FIFA 22 record in Ultimate Team

To improve your FIFA 22 record, you’re going to need to win more Ultimate Team matches. You can do this by playing single-player Squad Battle matches or online Division Rivals, where you can work your way through the new ranks system.

Playing FUT Champs Weekend League, especially in its new format, would not be advised if you’re looking to rack up wins easily. It will be, no doubt, the toughest form of competition in FUT 22.

They said: “We’re making some changes to the Main Menu in FUT this year to address some feedback from 21. With the introduction of tabs, we’ve re-organized our modes and made it quicker to jump into your favorite place to play.”

That’s everything we know about how to check your FIFA 22 record, as well as other changes to the Ultimate Team menus.

FIFA 22 launches on October 1, with some players able to gain early access with EA Play.