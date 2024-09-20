How to check your record in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team & Career

By the end of EA FC 25, some players will likely have logged hundreds of matches across every game mode. Here is everything you need to know about keeping tabs on performance in Ultimate Team and Career mode.

EA ramped up the intensity in FC 25 by only giving players five matches instead of ten to qualify for FUT Champs and also reduced Weekend League games from 20 to 15. In addition, Division Rivals bumped the weekly win requirement up from seven to 15 wins.

The development team acknowledged that qualifying for FUT Champs and progressing through Rivals divisions would be more challenging this year. As a result, we expect it to be more of an uphill battle to have an excellent overall team record in FC 25. Here’s a look at how to check team status.

Where to find win-loss stats in Ultimate Team

You can check your Ultimate Team record by heading to the Stadium tab of the mode’s main menu. This can be done quickly using Ultimate Team’s new layout:

Load into Ultimate Team Use L2 (PlayStation) or LT (Xbox) to get to the quick navigation menu Select Club Use R1 (PlayStation) or RB (Xbox) to scroll over to the Stadium tab Form there, you will see the FUT record

How to check your team’s record in Manager Career

You can check your Manager Career record by heading to the Office tab of the mode’s main menu. This can be done quickly using the mode’s new layout:

Load into a Manager Career Mode Use L2 (PlayStation) or LT (Xbox) to get to the quick navigation menu Select Office Use L1 (PlayStation) or LB (Xbox) to scroll over to the Standings tab In the Standings section, you can see the record and scroll between different competitions

Where is your team’s record in Player Career?

You can check your Player Career record by heading to the Season tab of the mode’s main menu. This can be done quickly using Ultimate Team’s new layout, so check out how below:

Load into a Player Career Mode Use L2 (PlayStation) or LT (Xbox) to get to the quick navigation menu Select Season Use L1 (PlayStation) or LB (Xbox) to scroll over to the Standings tab In the Standings section, you can see your record and scroll between different competitions

For more on FC 25, check out our guides on FC IQ and the 100 best young players in Career Mode.