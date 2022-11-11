How FIFA 23 FUT Champs rewards are changing for World Cup

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

FIFA 23 FUT Champs rewards are changing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar – here’s exactly how it will work in Ultimate Team.

Weekend League players will be very familiar with the FUT Champs rewards list by now, but it’s worth noting that it will not stay that way. EA has confirmed the prizes are set to change.

For the Qatar World Cup, FIFA 23 will be pausing the Team of the Week promo for a period of time until the domestic campaigns return.

In the meantime, you will need to get used to the changes. Here, we’ll explain everything so you’re not caught off guard next time you open your packs.

FIFA 23 FUT Champs reward changes explained for World Cup

During the Qatar World Cup period, which starts on November 20 and ends on December 18, FUT Champs rewards will include different items.

While Team of the Week is paused, packs containing TOTW and FUT Champions players will be replaced with new Min. OVR Packs and Players Picks.

That means that while previously you may have expected to see a Team of the Week card, or walkout player, it may be something related to ongoing promos instead.

During the World Cup, EA will be releasing Team 1 and Team 2 of the Path to Glory promo, as well as World Cup Heroes and ICONs.

For more FIFA 23 news, check out our news hub here.