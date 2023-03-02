FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT: Start date, leaked players, upgrades & more

The Fantasy FUT promo is making a return in FIFA 23, and a few fair Ultimate Team cards have already leaked. Here’s what you need to know.

For the most part, EA SPORTS have kept the same promos in FIFA Ultimate Team over the last few years, and you can set your watch by the releases of the likes of Team of the Year, FUT Birthday, Road to the Final, and more.

Last year in FIFA 22, they introduced a new promo called Fantasy FUT. It worked in a similar way to other previous promos, as select players would get upgrades if their team matched a few of the pre-set conditions by EA like keep clean sheets or staying undefeated.

It proved to be a pretty popular promo, with EA releasing two separate squads for it. Now, as we enter into March, it’s been confirmed that it’ll make a return in FIFA 23. So, here’s what you need to know.

When is Fantasy FUT in FIFA 23?

Once again, going back to FIFA 22, the Fantasy FUT promo got underway on March 18 last year, but it’s actually going to be arriving a little sooner than that this year.

As per leaks, as well as the in-game loading screen, Fantasy FUT will start on Friday, March 3 in FIFA 23, and should run for two weeks.

This means that we should, once again, get two separate releases of players and it’ll run right until the start of this year’s FUT Birthday celebrations.

Fantasy FUT FIFA 23 leaked players

In terms of who will be involved in this year’s Fantasy FUT promo, reliable FIFA leaker FUTSheriff has already revealed some of the name and potential stats – including upgrades for ICONs.

Right now, we don’t know who will be in the first release and who will be in the second batch, but you can find the leaked players below.

Marcos Llorente

William Saliba

Amine Gouiri – Objective

Alexander Isak

Memphis Depay

Alexis Sanchez

Dele Alli

Fabian Ruiz

ICONs

Harry Kewell

David Ginola

Joan Capdevilla

Abedi Pele

Ivan Cordoba

What are the Fantasy FUT upgrades in FIFA 23?

As noted, the players involved in Fantasy FUT will get upgrades based on their team’s real-world performances from league games beginning March 17.

Again, as per FUTSheriff, ICONs will get upgrades based on the club that they played for at the time. So, for example, David Ginola’s boosts will be based on how Newcastle United get on, rather than PSG.

Article continues after ad

+1 – 1 win in 6 games +1 – 3 appearances in next 6 games +1 – 2 clean sheets in next 6 games (GK/DEF)/2 goals or assists (MID/FWD) +1 – Avoid defeat in next 6 games (Just win or draw)

That’s everything we know about the FUT Fantasy promo in FIFA 23.

If anything changes, be sure to check back for more updates!