FIFA 23 TOTW 17 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 17

Team of the Week 17 will be dropping into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this week, and it could be a bit of a banger. Here are our predictions for TOTW 17.

As the calendar gets ready to turn over to March, we’ll soon be inching towards that stretch of FIFA Ultimate Team that everyone loves: Team of the Season.

We’re at the business end of most domestic leagues, meaning EA will soon start revealing the nominees for TOTS, and we’ll have the chance to vote on a few. As ever, there will be incredibly high-rated cards. After that, we’ll start being able to look forward to EA SPORTS Football Club as well.

Though, to pump the breaks a little on that excitement, we’ve got another load of Team of the Week cards to get excited about. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 17.

FIFA 23 TOTW 17 Predictions | Team of the Week 17

Headlining our predictions this week are Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ciro Immobile, and Marco Reus. So, it could be a pretty good one.

After recovering from a tough stretch of three games without a goal, Mbappe found the net twice in PSG’s epic 4-3 win over Lille and should get the TOTW nod over Lionel Messi. Similarly, De Bruyne played a vital role in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, and despite blanking against Nottingham Forest, he deserves an upgrade.

Fernandes has looked like a player reborn in the last few weeks, shifting out to the right-hand side for Manchester United, and that form should be rewarded with a boost. Similarly, Alexander-Arnold bagged a goal, assist, and two clean sheets from Liverpool’s last two, and he should make it in as well.

GK: Bernd Leno – Fulham

GK: Mattia Perin – Juventus

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

RB: James Tavernier – Rangers

RB: Seamus Coleman – Everton

LB: Borna Sosa – VFB Stuttgart

CB: Jubal – Auxerre

CB: Facundo Medina – RC Lens

CB: Jorge Figal – Boca Juniors

CM: Reo Hatate – Celtic

CM: Nicolai Vallys – Brondby

CM: Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund

CM: Sergi Roberto – Barcelona

CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

LM: Luis Rioja – Alaves

LM: Kamil Grosicki – Pogoń Szczecin

RM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

RW: Viktor Tsygankov – Girona

CF: Dusan Tadic – Ajax

ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG

ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio

ST: Tom Bradshaw – Milwall

ST: Tim Kleindienst – FC Heidenheim

As ever, Team of the Week will be dropping in its usual Wednesday release slot, meaning TOTW 17 will be released on Wednesday, February 22 at 6 pm GMT.

We’re not expecting any changes to the release schedule, but we’ll have updates across FUTWatch and DexertoFC on Twitter if EA decides to change things up for one reason or another.