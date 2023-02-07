FIFA 23 TOTW 15 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 15

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 15 is right around the corner, and it should include some nice upgrades. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 15.
The FIFA 23 calendar keeps turning over at pace as we inch closer to the business end of the footballing season. With Team of the Year firmly in the rearview mirror, we’ve had a chance to look to the future with Future Stars showcasing some of the best young talents in the game.
That Future Stars promo has already dropped some nice new cards into Ultimate Team, including upgrades for the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Julian Alvarez, and Mykhailo Mudryk. There appears to be more to come as well.
Before we get there though, we’ve got another Team of the Week release to go through. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 15.
FIFA 23 TOTW 15 Predictions | Team of the Week 15
Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week this week are Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Jordi Alba, Victor Osimhen, and Kingsley Coman. So, a nice bunch of cards if we’re spot on.
After making the move to Nottingham Forest from PSG, Navas kept a clean sheet on his debut against Leeds United, and should be rewarded with a TOTW upgrade. His former team, Hakimi, didn’t manage to keep a clean sheet but did pitch in with a goal and assist in PSG’s 2-1 win over Toulouse. So, he’s in too.
Osmihen has been in fine goalscoring form for high-flying Napoli this season, and another brace means he gets a nod. Alba grabbed himself a goal, assist, and a clean for Barcelona against Sevilla and seems a certainty to get an upgrade.
- GK: Keylor Navas – Nottingham Forest
- GK: Predrag Rajković – RCD Mallorca
- LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
- LB: Raphaël Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund
- RB: Achraf Hakimi – PSG
- CB: James Tarkowski – Everton
- CB: Craig Dawson – Wolves
- CB: Ibanez – Roma
- CM: Guillermo Maripan – AS Monaco
- CDM: Pierre-Emile Hojberg – Spurs
- CM: Steven Berghuis – Ajax
- CM: Ahmet Arslan – Dynamo Dresden
- CAM: Richard Van der Venne – Melbourne City
- LM: Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich
- LW: Pere Milla – Elche
- RM: Pedro Gonçalves – Sporting Lisbon
- RW: Bryan Mbuemo – Brentford
- RW: Alireza Jahanbakhsh – Feyernoord
- ST: Victor Osimhen – Napoli
- ST: Randal Kolo Muani – Frankfurt
- ST: Kelechi Inhenacho – Leicester City
- ST: David McGoldrick – Derby County
- ST: Mauro Icardi – Galatasary
FIFA 23 TOTW 15 release date & time
As usual, Team of the Week will be in its regular Wednesday release slot, meaning TOTW 15 will be released on Wednesday, February 8 at 6 pm GMT. We haven’t seen a change to TOTW’s release in FIFA 23, and we’re not expecting one here.
Though, we’ll have updates across FUTWatch and DexertoFC on Twitter if EA springs a surprise.