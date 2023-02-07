FIFA 23 TOTW 15 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 15

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 15 is right around the corner, and it should include some nice upgrades. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 15.

The FIFA 23 calendar keeps turning over at pace as we inch closer to the business end of the footballing season. With Team of the Year firmly in the rearview mirror, we’ve had a chance to look to the future with Future Stars showcasing some of the best young talents in the game.

That Future Stars promo has already dropped some nice new cards into Ultimate Team, including upgrades for the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Julian Alvarez, and Mykhailo Mudryk. There appears to be more to come as well.

Before we get there though, we’ve got another Team of the Week release to go through. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 15.

FIFA 23 TOTW 15 Predictions | Team of the Week 15

Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week this week are Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Jordi Alba, Victor Osimhen, and Kingsley Coman. So, a nice bunch of cards if we’re spot on.

After making the move to Nottingham Forest from PSG, Navas kept a clean sheet on his debut against Leeds United, and should be rewarded with a TOTW upgrade. His former team, Hakimi, didn’t manage to keep a clean sheet but did pitch in with a goal and assist in PSG’s 2-1 win over Toulouse. So, he’s in too.

Osmihen has been in fine goalscoring form for high-flying Napoli this season, and another brace means he gets a nod. Alba grabbed himself a goal, assist, and a clean for Barcelona against Sevilla and seems a certainty to get an upgrade.

GK: Keylor Navas – Nottingham Forest

GK: Predrag Rajković – RCD Mallorca

LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona

LB: Raphaël Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund

RB: Achraf Hakimi – PSG

CB: James Tarkowski – Everton

CB: Craig Dawson – Wolves

CB: Ibanez – Roma

CM: Guillermo Maripan – AS Monaco

CDM: Pierre-Emile Hojberg – Spurs

CM: Steven Berghuis – Ajax

CM: Ahmet Arslan – Dynamo Dresden

CAM: Richard Van der Venne – Melbourne City

LM: Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich

LW: Pere Milla – Elche

RM: Pedro Gonçalves – Sporting Lisbon

RW: Bryan Mbuemo – Brentford

RW: Alireza Jahanbakhsh – Feyernoord

ST: Victor Osimhen – Napoli

ST: Randal Kolo Muani – Frankfurt

ST: Kelechi Inhenacho – Leicester City

ST: David McGoldrick – Derby County

ST: Mauro Icardi – Galatasary

As usual, Team of the Week will be in its regular Wednesday release slot, meaning TOTW 15 will be released on Wednesday, February 8 at 6 pm GMT. We haven’t seen a change to TOTW’s release in FIFA 23, and we’re not expecting one here.

Though, we’ll have updates across FUTWatch and DexertoFC on Twitter if EA springs a surprise.