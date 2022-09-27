FIFA 23 TOTW 2 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 2

Team of the Week 2 for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will be launching as the new game finally goes live for Ultimate Edition owners. So, we’ve got a few predictions.
After the Web App went live last week, EA SPORTS have finally opened the gates to FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team with the release of the early access period.
Plenty of players have already dived in and started exploring the whole host of new features, begun grinding away in Division Rivals, and been trading on the market to earn a few precious extra coins.
The release of the Web App also saw the release of Team of the Week 1, headlined by Kevin De Bruyne and Heung-Min Son. Team of the Week 2 is on the horizon and should have some equally impressive cards. So, let’s get into our predictions.
FIFA 23 TOTW 2 Predictions | Team of the Week 2
Headlining our predictions this week are Lionel Messi, Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Richarlison, and Manuel Akanji. So, it could be pretty star-studded.
With two goals for Argentina against Honduras, Messi is in a prime spot to grab his first upgraded card of the FIFA 23 season. Similarly, Van Dijk bagged Netherlands’ only goal in a 1-0 Nations League win over Belgium and should also find himself with an upgraded card.
His Liverpool teammate Mo Salah may have left Egypt’s camp early, but not before he scored twice against Niger. Richarlison also further cemented his claim to Brazil’s number 9 shirt as he grabbed two goals in a 3-0 win over Ghana.
- GK: Kasper Schmeichel – OGC Nice
- GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili – Valencia
- LB: Borna Sosa – VFB Stuttgart
- RB: Diogo Dalot – Manchester United
- RWB: Oleksandr Tymchyk – Dynamo Kyiv
- CB: Manuel Akanji – Manchester City
- CB: Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool
- CM: Seko Fofana – Lens
- CM: Mateus Uribe – Porto
- CM: Moises – Shandong Taishan
- CAM: Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns
- LM: Ryan Christie – AFC Bournemouth
- RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- RW: Hirving Lozano – Napoli
- RW: Gavin White – Cardiff City
- LW: Ivan Perisic – Spurs
- CF: Lionel Messi – Argentina
- ST: Richarlison – Spurs
- ST: Alexander Mitrovic – Fulham
- ST: Benjamin Sesko – RB Salzburg
- ST: Michy Batushayi – Fenerbahce
- ST: Javier Hernandez – LA Galaxy
- ST: Jevani Brown – Exeter City
FIFA 23 TOTW 2 release date & time
Once again, EA SPORTS are sticking to the traditional Wednesday release day for Team of the Week, meaning that TOTW 2 will release on September 28 at 6 PM GMT.
Should anything change, for whatever reason, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.