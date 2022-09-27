FIFA 23 TOTW 2 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 2

Team of the Week 2 for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will be launching as the new game finally goes live for Ultimate Edition owners. So, we’ve got a few predictions.

After the Web App went live last week, EA SPORTS have finally opened the gates to FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team with the release of the early access period.

Plenty of players have already dived in and started exploring the whole host of new features, begun grinding away in Division Rivals, and been trading on the market to earn a few precious extra coins.

The release of the Web App also saw the release of Team of the Week 1, headlined by Kevin De Bruyne and Heung-Min Son. Team of the Week 2 is on the horizon and should have some equally impressive cards. So, let’s get into our predictions.

FIFA 23 TOTW 2 Predictions | Team of the Week 2

Headlining our predictions this week are Lionel Messi, Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Richarlison, and Manuel Akanji. So, it could be pretty star-studded.

With two goals for Argentina against Honduras, Messi is in a prime spot to grab his first upgraded card of the FIFA 23 season. Similarly, Van Dijk bagged Netherlands’ only goal in a 1-0 Nations League win over Belgium and should also find himself with an upgraded card.

His Liverpool teammate Mo Salah may have left Egypt’s camp early, but not before he scored twice against Niger. Richarlison also further cemented his claim to Brazil’s number 9 shirt as he grabbed two goals in a 3-0 win over Ghana.

GK: Kasper Schmeichel – OGC Nice

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili – Valencia

LB: Borna Sosa – VFB Stuttgart

RB: Diogo Dalot – Manchester United

RWB: Oleksandr Tymchyk – Dynamo Kyiv

CB: Manuel Akanji – Manchester City

CB: Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

CM: Seko Fofana – Lens

CM: Mateus Uribe – Porto

CM: Moises – Shandong Taishan

CAM: Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns

LM: Ryan Christie – AFC Bournemouth

RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

RW: Hirving Lozano – Napoli

RW: Gavin White – Cardiff City

LW: Ivan Perisic – Spurs

CF: Lionel Messi – Argentina

ST: Richarlison – Spurs

ST: Alexander Mitrovic – Fulham

ST: Benjamin Sesko – RB Salzburg

ST: Michy Batushayi – Fenerbahce

ST: Javier Hernandez – LA Galaxy

ST: Jevani Brown – Exeter City

FIFA 23 TOTW 2 release date & time

Once again, EA SPORTS are sticking to the traditional Wednesday release day for Team of the Week, meaning that TOTW 2 will release on September 28 at 6 PM GMT.

Should anything change, for whatever reason, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.