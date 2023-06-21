Best EA SPORTS FC Bundesliga players: Top 10 player ratings predictions
Despite a few superstars leaving, Germany is home to some of the biggest names in football. Here are our predictions for the best Bundesliga players in EA SPORTS FC 24.
The 2022/23 Bundesliga season came down to the final day. Borussia Dortmund almost ended Bayern Munich’s 10-year-title winning streak, but a 2-2 tie with Mainz on the final matchday thwarted those dreams.
And then, to rub more salt in the wound, Dortmund wonder kid Jude Bellingham left for Real Madrid in one of the highest-value transfers in football history. Christopher Nkunku led the league in goals, and he also left for greener pastures in London.
However, Bayern, Dortmund, and plenty of other German clubs still have plenty of talented players to be excited about.
EA SPORTS FC Bundesliga player predictions
Here are our predictions for the 10 best Bundesliga players in EA SPORTS FC 24.
|Player Name
|Club
|Position
|Rating
|Upgrade/Downgrade
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|CM
|89
|–
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|CM
|87
|–
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich
|LM
|87
|+1
|Sadio Mane
|Bayern Munich
|LW
|87
|-2
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|LW
|86
|+1
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|GK
|86
|-3
|Moussa Diaby
|Bayern Leverkusen
|RW
|85
|+1
|Patrick Schick
|Bayern Leverkusen
|ST
|85
|–
|Niklas
|Sule
|CB
|85
|–
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Dortmund
|CB
|85
|–
We believe Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry earned upgrades for EA SPORTS FC. Coman didn’t always start, but he made the most of his limited starts, finishing the season with eight goals and five assists. Meanwhile, Gnabry found the back of the net 14 times and added five helpers as well.
Manuel Neuer usually finds his name atop the goalkeeper ratings list, but the German only played 12 matches because of a skiing accident that left him out of action for a majority of the season. EA Sports has been harsh on aging players in the past, so we expect a substantial downgrade for the 37-year-old in EASFC 24.
So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best Bundesliga players in EA SPORTS FC 24. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.