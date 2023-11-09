Football Manager 2024 rankings: Top 50 players & their CA ratings
Football Manager 2024 is the newest entry in the beloved franchise.
Are you assembling an unbeatable lineup in FM24? We’ve curated a list of the elite 50 players you’ll need to know about to craft your perfect team in Football Manager 24.
Forget FIFA’s card ratings, FM24 employs the ‘Current Ability’ (CA) scale, rating players from 1 to 200, with the pinnacle scores denoting the crème de la crème of footballing prowess.
FM calculates a player’s current ability by looking at their attributes and weak foot strength. This is different from the star ratings scouts and coaches will assign players which takes much more into account. A player’s CA can’t be seen without the use of either an official editor or a compatible third-party tool.
With that said these are the top 50 players in Football Manager 2024 based on their current ability ratings in the database.
Best Players in FM24: Top 50 Current Ability ratings
We’ve broken down every player’s current ability, club, primary position, and market value for your convenience. Keep in mind the listed values are based on what their clubs value them at and are therefore not always respective of ability.
These are the fifty best players in Football Manager 2024 sorted by Current Ability (CA):
|Rank
|Player Name
|Club
|Position
|Value
|Current Ability (CA)
|#1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|AM (C)
|300m
|190
|#2
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|ST
|300m
|188
|#3
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|ST
|145m
|188
|#4
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|AM (R)
|300m
|185
|#5
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|ST
|236m
|183
|#6
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|ST
|300m
|182
|#7
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|GK
|300m
|181
|#8
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
|AM (L)
|113m
|181
|#9
|Ederson
|Man City
|GK
|238m
|181
|#10
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|AM (R)
|113m
|180
|#11
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|CM
|268m
|178
|#12
|Rodri
|Man City
|DM
|265m
|177
|#13
|Virgil Van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|300m
|177
|#14
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|GK
|184m
|176
|#15
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|DM
|300m
|176
|#16
|Neymar
|Al-Hilal (KSA)
|AM (L)
|300m
|175
|#17
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|GK
|300m
|175
|#18
|Ruben DIas
|Man City
|CB
|235m
|174
|#19
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|CM
|17m
|174
|#20
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|CM
|205m
|173
|#21
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|AM (R)
|236m
|173
|#22
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man United
|AM (C)
|172m
|172
|#23
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|ST
|186m
|172
|#24
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|GK
|102m
|171
|#25
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|DM
|218m
|171
|#26
|Ronald Araujo
|Barcelona
|CB
|148m
|170
|#27
|Karim Benzema
|Al-Ittihad
|ST
|300m
|170
|#28
|Victor Osimhen
|Napoli (Parthenope)
|ST
|86m
|170
|#29
|Heung-Min Son
|Tottenham
|AM (L)
|91m
|169
|#30
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|CM
|133m
|168
|#31
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid
|ST
|300m
|168
|#32
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|CM
|95m
|168
|#33
|Ilkay Gündoğan
|Barcelona
|CM
|300m
|167
|#34
|Rafael Leão
|AC Milan
|AM (L)
|150m
|167
|#35
|Leroy Sané
|Bayern Munich
|AM (R)
|151m
|167
|#36
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|CM
|147m
|166
|#37
|Éder Militão
|Real Madrid
|CB
|48m
|166
|#38
|John Stones
|Man City
|CB
|172m
|166
|#39
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|DM
|96m
|165
|#40
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|CM
|113m
|165
|#41
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|AM (L)
|161m
|165
|#42
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|ST
|169m
|165
|#43
|David Alaba
|Real Madrid
|CB
|300m
|164
|#44
|Ousmane Dembele
|PSG
|AM (R)
|143m
|164
|#45
|Luis Diaz
|Liverpool
|AM (L)
|169m
|164
|#46
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|AM (L)
|58m
|164
|#47
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli (Parthenope)
|AM (L)
|137m
|164
|#48
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|CB
|147m
|164
|#49
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|AM (R)
|113m
|164
|#50
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|CB
|150m
|164
That’s the complete list of the top 50 players in Football Manager 2024 based on their current ability (CA). We’ll be sure to keep this list updated when Sports Interactive makes adjustments ahead of FM24’s full release.