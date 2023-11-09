Football Manager 2024 rankings: Top 50 players & their CA ratings

Football Manager 2024 is the newest entry in the beloved franchise.

Are you assembling an unbeatable lineup in FM24? We’ve curated a list of the elite 50 players you’ll need to know about to craft your perfect team in Football Manager 24.

Forget FIFA’s card ratings, FM24 employs the ‘Current Ability’ (CA) scale, rating players from 1 to 200, with the pinnacle scores denoting the crème de la crème of footballing prowess.

FM calculates a player’s current ability by looking at their attributes and weak foot strength. This is different from the star ratings scouts and coaches will assign players which takes much more into account. A player’s CA can’t be seen without the use of either an official editor or a compatible third-party tool.

With that said these are the top 50 players in Football Manager 2024 based on their current ability ratings in the database.

Best Players in FM24: Top 50 Current Ability ratings

We’ve broken down every player’s current ability, club, primary position, and market value for your convenience. Keep in mind the listed values are based on what their clubs value them at and are therefore not always respective of ability.

These are the fifty best players in Football Manager 2024 sorted by Current Ability (CA):

Rank Player Name Club Position Value Current Ability (CA) #1 Kevin De Bruyne Man City AM (C) 300m 190 #2 Erling Haaland Man City ST 300m 188 #3 Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 145m 188 #4 Lionel Messi Inter Miami AM (R) 300m 185 #5 Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST 236m 183 #6 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST 300m 182 #7 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK 300m 181 #8 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid AM (L) 113m 181 #9 Ederson Man City GK 238m 181 #10 Mohamed Salah Liverpool AM (R) 113m 180 #11 Bernardo Silva Man City CM 268m 178 #12 Rodri Man City DM 265m 177 #13 Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool CB 300m 177 #14 Alisson Liverpool GK 184m 176 #15 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich DM 300m 176 #16 Neymar Al-Hilal (KSA) AM (L) 300m 175 #17 Marc-André ter Stegen Barcelona GK 300m 175 #18 Ruben DIas Man City CB 235m 174 #19 Luka Modric Real Madrid CM 17m 174 #20 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal CM 205m 173 #21 Bukayo Saka Arsenal AM (R) 236m 173 #22 Bruno Fernandes Man United AM (C) 172m 172 #23 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 186m 172 #24 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid GK 102m 171 #25 Declan Rice Arsenal DM 218m 171 #26 Ronald Araujo Barcelona CB 148m 170 #27 Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad ST 300m 170 #28 Victor Osimhen Napoli (Parthenope) ST 86m 170 #29 Heung-Min Son Tottenham AM (L) 91m 169 #30 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CM 133m 168 #31 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid ST 300m 168 #32 Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM 95m 168 #33 Ilkay Gündoğan Barcelona CM 300m 167 #34 Rafael Leão AC Milan AM (L) 150m 167 #35 Leroy Sané Bayern Munich AM (R) 151m 167 #36 Frenkie de Jong Barcelona CM 147m 166 #37 Éder Militão Real Madrid CB 48m 166 #38 John Stones Man City CB 172m 166 #39 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle DM 96m 165 #40 Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid CM 113m 165 #41 Phil Foden Man City AM (L) 161m 165 #42 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal ST 169m 165 #43 David Alaba Real Madrid CB 300m 164 #44 Ousmane Dembele PSG AM (R) 143m 164 #45 Luis Diaz Liverpool AM (L) 169m 164 #46 Jack Grealish Man City AM (L) 58m 164 #47 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli (Parthenope) AM (L) 137m 164 #48 Marquinhos PSG CB 147m 164 #49 Rodrygo Real Madrid AM (R) 113m 164 #50 William Saliba Arsenal CB 150m 164

That’s the complete list of the top 50 players in Football Manager 2024 based on their current ability (CA). We’ll be sure to keep this list updated when Sports Interactive makes adjustments ahead of FM24’s full release.