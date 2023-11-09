Gaming

Football Manager 2024 rankings: Top 50 players & their CA ratings

Football Manager 2024 promo art of players celebrating goal.Sega

Football Manager 2024 is the newest entry in the beloved franchise.

Are you assembling an unbeatable lineup in FM24? We’ve curated a list of the elite 50 players you’ll need to know about to craft your perfect team in Football Manager 24.

Forget FIFA’s card ratings, FM24 employs the ‘Current Ability’ (CA) scale, rating players from 1 to 200, with the pinnacle scores denoting the crème de la crème of footballing prowess.

FM calculates a player’s current ability by looking at their attributes and weak foot strength. This is different from the star ratings scouts and coaches will assign players which takes much more into account. A player’s CA can’t be seen without the use of either an official editor or a compatible third-party tool.

Article continues after ad

With that said these are the top 50 players in Football Manager 2024 based on their current ability ratings in the database.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Players celebrating great goal after scoring in Football Manager 2024 promo art.Sega
Football Manager 2024 is the latest entry in the beloved franchise.

Best Players in FM24: Top 50 Current Ability ratings

We’ve broken down every player’s current ability, club, primary position, and market value for your convenience. Keep in mind the listed values are based on what their clubs value them at and are therefore not always respective of ability.

These are the fifty best players in Football Manager 2024 sorted by Current Ability (CA):

Article continues after ad
RankPlayer NameClubPositionValueCurrent Ability (CA)
#1Kevin De BruyneMan CityAM (C)300m190
#2Erling HaalandMan CityST300m188
#3Kylian MbappePSGST145m188
#4Lionel MessiInter MiamiAM (R)300m185
#5Harry KaneBayern MunichST236m183
#6Robert LewandowskiBarcelonaST300m182
#7Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridGK300m181
#8Vinicius JuniorReal MadridAM (L)113m181
#9EdersonMan CityGK238m181
#10Mohamed SalahLiverpoolAM (R)113m180
#11Bernardo SilvaMan CityCM268m178
#12RodriMan CityDM265m177
#13Virgil Van DijkLiverpoolCB300m177
#14AlissonLiverpoolGK184m176
#15Joshua KimmichBayern MunichDM300m176
#16NeymarAl-Hilal (KSA)AM (L)300m175
#17Marc-André ter StegenBarcelonaGK300m175
#18Ruben DIasMan CityCB235m174
#19Luka ModricReal MadridCM17m174
#20Martin ØdegaardArsenalCM205m173
#21Bukayo SakaArsenalAM (R)236m173
#22Bruno FernandesMan UnitedAM (C)172m172
#23Lautaro MartinezInter MilanST186m172
#24Jan OblakAtletico MadridGK102m171
#25Declan RiceArsenalDM218m171
#26Ronald AraujoBarcelonaCB148m170
#27Karim BenzemaAl-IttihadST300m170
#28Victor OsimhenNapoli (Parthenope)ST86m170
#29Heung-Min SonTottenhamAM (L)91m169
#30Jude BellinghamReal MadridCM133m168
#31Antoine GriezmannAtletico MadridST300m168
#32Federico ValverdeReal MadridCM95m168
#33Ilkay GündoğanBarcelonaCM300m167
#34Rafael LeãoAC MilanAM (L)150m167
#35Leroy SanéBayern MunichAM (R)151m167
#36Frenkie de JongBarcelonaCM147m166
#37Éder MilitãoReal MadridCB48m166
#38John StonesMan CityCB172m166
#39Bruno GuimarãesNewcastleDM96m165
#40Eduardo CamavingaReal MadridCM113m165
#41Phil FodenMan CityAM (L)161m165
#42Gabriel JesusArsenalST169m165
#43David AlabaReal MadridCB300m164
#44Ousmane DembelePSGAM (R)143m164
#45Luis DiazLiverpoolAM (L)169m164
#46Jack GrealishMan CityAM (L)58m164
#47Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoli (Parthenope)AM (L)137m164
#48MarquinhosPSGCB147m164
#49RodrygoReal MadridAM (R)113m164
#50William SalibaArsenalCB150m164

That’s the complete list of the top 50 players in Football Manager 2024 based on their current ability (CA). We’ll be sure to keep this list updated when Sports Interactive makes adjustments ahead of FM24’s full release.

Related Topics

Football Manager 2024