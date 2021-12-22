FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards Team 2 cards leaked early: Zlatan, Sterling, more

After a mega first team, FIFA 22’s Winter Wildcards Team 2 has reportedly leaked early, with big names like Raheem Sterling, Anthony Martial, and the mighty Zlatan Ibrahimovic joining the “FUTMAS” celebrations.

It might not be FUTMAS, but the Winter Wildcards promotion has certainly played host to some banging early Christmas presents for FIFA 22 players. With plenty of great SBCs like Wilfred Zaha, Djibril Sow, and Houssem Aouar, as well as some five-star skillers like Spinazzola’s LWB card, there’s no shortage of stacked cards.

However, if name value is anything to go by, the FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards Team 2 is going to be bigger, with the squad reportedly leaking early online.

FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards Team 2 cards leaked

Ahead of FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards Team 2’s projected launch on Christmas Eve, December 24, 18 new cards have leaked online.

Dataminer ‘FUT Sheriff’ dropped the list of big names who will reportedly appear in the promotion, including Raheem Sterling, Eden Hazard, Antony Martial, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

These have been backed up by other leakers, with some like ‘TrustyFutTrader’ revealing the stats on some of the cards, including Zlatan’s 91-rated Winter Wildcard and Sterling’s 90-rated one.

You can find the full list of leaked FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards Team 2 players below:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) ⁠— 91

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) ⁠— 90

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) ⁠— 88

Lucas Moura (Tottenham) ⁠— 88

Anthony Martial (Manchester United) ⁠— 87

Azpilicueta (Chelsea) ⁠— 87

Romain Alessandrini (Qingdao Huanghai) ⁠— 86

Matteo Guendouzi (OM) ⁠— 86

Morales (Levante) ⁠— 86

Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City) ⁠— 86

Taremi (FC Porto) ⁠— 86

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) ⁠— 86

Nnamdi Collins (Borussia Dortmund) ⁠— 85

Thomas Delaine (FC Metz) ⁠— 85

Alessandro Florenzi (Milan) ⁠— 85

Alex Moreno (Real Betis) ⁠— 85

Jordan Teze (PSV) ⁠— 85

Mike Maignan (Milan)

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

While there’s no telling just yet if the leaks are legitimate ⁠— those will only be confirmed when Team 2 gets announced ⁠— the fact Team 1 leaks were right on the money means there’s little reason to doubt these ones.

