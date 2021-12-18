How to complete Djibril Sow FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard SBC: Cost & solutions

EA SPORTS have released a new SBC for the Winter Wildcard promo in FIFA 22 for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow. Here’s all the info you’ll need to knock it out as well as an option to grab it on loan.
FIFA 22’s popular FUTMAS promo has gotten another face-lift after EA SPORTS kicked off the game’s new Christmas event Winter Wildcards on December 17.
Winter Wildcard items receive permanent boosts inspired by past, present, and potential future FUT player upgrades, and Sow’s does not disappoint.
This 86 OVR has 90 Physicality and 88 Passing as its highest stats. It’s no slouch in any area other than shooting, which is still a 74. Let’s take a look at the full stats, before going over requirements for the full and loan versions.
FIFA 22 Djibril Sow Winter Wildcard SBC
Djibril Sow Winter Wildcard in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Sow Winter Wildcard SBC
There are just two different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete to unlock Sow’s new Winter Wildcard promo item: Top Form and Bundesliga.
All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.
Top Form
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solution
Bundesliga
- Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Sow Winter Wildcard SBC price
Altogether, this pair of SBCs to unlock FIFA 22’s Sow Winter Wildcard item will cost you around 100,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 100,000 on Xbox, and 105,000 on Origin PC.
As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete these SBCs.
FIFA 22 Sow Winter Wildcard SBC loan card
If you want to test out this card before going all-in, there is a three-match loan version available through a separate SBC as well. In comparison, it only requires one challenge and it’s much cheaper to complete.
Djibril Sow [Loan]
- RARE Players: Min 1
- Player Level: Min Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 30
- Number of players in the Squad: 8
Solution
FIFA 22 Sow Winter Wildcard SBC Loan price
This option is much cheaper than the full SBC. It will only cost you around 4,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 2,000 on Xbox, and 2,000 on Origin PC.