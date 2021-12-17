How to complete Wilfred Zaha FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard SBC: Cost & solutions

EA SPORTS have released a new SBC for the Winter Wildcard promo in FIFA 22, for Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha. Here’s all the info you’ll need to knock it out. There’s also an option to grab it on loan, which we’ll look at as well.

FIFA 22’s popular FUTMAS promo has gotten another face-lift, with EA SPORTS kicking off the game’s new Christmas event Winter Wildcards on December 17.

Winter Wildcard items receive permanent boosts inspired by past, present, and potential future FUT player upgrades, and Zaha’s does not disappoint.

Not only does this 86 OVR boast 93 in Pace and 91 in Dribbling, it also comes with five-star Skills Moves as well. Let’s take a look at the full stats, before going over requirements for the full and loan versions.

FIFA 22 Wilfred Zaha Winter Wildcard SBC

Wilfred Zaha Winter Wildcard in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Zaha Winter Wildcard SBC

There are just two different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete to unlock Zaha’s new Winter Wildcard promo item: Premier League and 86-Rated Squad.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Zaha Winter Wildcard SBC price

Altogether, this pair of SBCs to unlock FIFA 22’s Zaha Winter Wildcard item will cost you around 176,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 176,000 on Xbox, and 180,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you solve them.

FIFA 22 Zaha Winter Wildcard SBC loan card

If you want to test out this card before going all-in, there is a three-match loan version available through a separate SBC as well. In comparison, it only requires one challenge and it’s much cheaper to complete.

Wilfred Zaha [Loan]

Rare: Min 1

Silver Players: Min 1

Silver Players: Min 1 Player Level: Min Bronze

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 30

Team Chemistry: Min 30 Number of players in the Squad: 9

Solution

FIFA 22 Zaha Winter Wildcard SBC Loan price

This option is much cheaper than the full SBC. It will only cost you around 4,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 2,000 on Xbox, and 5,000 on Origin PC.