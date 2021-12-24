FIFA 22 Headliners promo: start date, early FUT leaks, how it works, more

One of the most popular Ultimate Team events, the live Headliners promo, is now just around the corner in FIFA 22 players, with the iconic orange-and-purple upgrades ringing in the 2022 new year in style.

December has been a mixed bag for FIFA 22 promos, with the controversial Versus event quickly forgotten for the far superior Winter Wildcards release.

Now, EA is sending the month out in style.

According to leaks, the next FIFA Ultimate Team promo will be “Headliners,” a sure-fire exciting promo that adds high-rated live cards into the mix every year. First unveiled in 2019, Headliners has quickly become a fan-favorite, and this year’s batch is sure to be no different either.

Advertisement

Expect a cracker lineup ⁠— Headliners never disappoints ⁠— in FIFA’s final 2021 promo, as well as packs, SBCs, objectives, and more. Here’s everything we know.

Contents

When does Headliners start?

The next FIFA 22 promo, Headliners, is nearly here. Dexerto can reveal the popular live upgrades event will be dropping in Ultimate Team on Friday, December 31, and will run into the start of the new year.

We’re expecting a first look at the team at 6pm GMT on Friday next week. Keep tuned on our Twitter accounts, @DexertoFC and @FutWatch, to see all the news.

Early Headliner leaks revealed

Unfortunately, FIFA 22’s Headliner cards have yet to leak ⁠— as soon as we get a whiff of the starting lineup for this promo, our readers will be the first to know.

Advertisement

No player leaks doesn’t mean no leaks at all though. On December 24, FUT insider @LEVELd_Up gave us our first look at the event’s new 2022 card design. Like the Headliners cards of years past, this one has a deep orange and purple design, with a “live” symbol at the top of each card.

Dexerto expects each of these live cards to get their own custom images, usually from the current season, that will remain the same for the game’s lifespan.

How do Headliners cards work?

Headliners upgrades are quite simple: if the live FIFA 22 players meet one of three conditions, based on real-life performances, they get an upgrade to their Ultimate Team stats for the rest of the year.

Advertisement

They get upgraded if the player:

Gets a new Team of the Week card

Earns a Player of the Match upgrade

Player’s team wins four games in a row (one-time)

Headliners can be upgraded four times before the end of the year, and always stay +1 rating ahead of whatever the player’s highest-rated TOTW card is at the time.

Our FIFA 22 Headliners predictions

Predicting which players are going to get Headliners is always tricky, mainly considering these players have no real reason to get one beyond FUT 22 popularity.

In fact, that’s the one constant ⁠— they’re always top cards.

To give you an idea of which players EA SPORTS might give the nod to, we’ve collected all the highest-rated Headliners players from years past, spanning from FIFA 19 to 22 last year, any of which may be included again:

Advertisement

Top FIFA 19 cards

Pogba ⁠— 90

Alex Sandro ⁠— 89

Sane ⁠— 88

Werner ⁠— 88

Reus ⁠— 88

Sommer ⁠— 88

Top FIFA 20 cards

Neymar ⁠— 94

Lewandowski ⁠— 93

Salah ⁠— 93

Mertens ⁠— 90

Reus ⁠— 90

Aubameyang ⁠— 89

Top FIFA 21 cards

Fernandes ⁠— 91

Fabinho ⁠— 88

Ben Yedder ⁠— 87

Oyarzabal ⁠— 87

Zaha ⁠— 87

Joao Felix ⁠— 86

Knowing EA SPORTS, any of these players could be picked again.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 22’s returning Headliners promo, which is set to arrive right at the end of the year. Expect SBCs, a deluge of event packs, and objectives during the promo too.

We’ll keep you updated on all the latest developments right here.