FIFA 22 TOTY countdown: Start date, nominees, cards, SBC & Objectives

FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY) is the biggest promo of the game’s life cycle so far, with the nominees for goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and attackers confirmed by EA SPORTS already. Here’s everything you need to know about the big reveal.

When does FIFA 22 TOTY voting end?

Team of the Year voting ends on January 18, 2022, at 7:59 AM GMT / 8:59 AM CET.

To cast your vote, click here.

When is FIFA 22 TOTY coming out?

With voting concluding on January 18, it’s believed that Team of the Year will be revealed on January 21, 2022.

When is TOTY in packs? FIFA 22 promo explained

Team of the Year works a little differently from other promos in FIFA 22, as the cards included will stagger out into FUT packs, similar to how nominees were announced.

This means that the FIFA 22 TOTY will be announced on that Friday – as expected – but players will be available in stages. For example, attackers may be released into packs first, then midfielders, etc. This is in contrast to Team of the Season, for example, where the entire XI will be revealed and put into packs on that very same day.

The schedule for releases has not yet been confirmed. Once this has been done, we will update this article.

FIFA 22 Team of the Year nominees

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Midfielders

Forwards

FIFA 22 TOTY cards

The design of the Team of the Year cards has been shown off in glimpses. Until now, we have had to settle for just nominee versions – which are standard, and very similar each year.

For a flash at the complete version, though, check out the official EA SPORTS FIFA reveal for the promo. It can be seen with a gold border.

It’s Team of the Year time.⁰

8️⃣0️⃣ nominees, one Ultimate XI decided by you.

It's Team of the Year time.⁰

8️⃣0️⃣ nominees, one Ultimate XI decided by you.

A more complete version was presented (in mini form) during a giveaway tweet.

Back the best to get the best.

Back the best to get the best.

Share your Team of the Year with #MyTOTY for a chance to win a #PS5 and more.

FIFA 22 Team of the Year – Will there be SBC & Objectives?

Team of the Year will include some Squad Building Challenges and Objectives, though fans will have to wait for the first wave of cards (most popular, most voted for) to roll into packs first before additional content follows.

The week starting January 24 should include some SBC and Objectives content around TOTY – but nothing has been confirmed so far.

In FIFA 21, these cards were not TOTY-themed specifically, but instead Player Moments and Flashback.