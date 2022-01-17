How to complete FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Base or Mid Icon Player Pick SBC: Solutions & cost

EA Sports have dropped yet another FIFA 22 Icon SBC into Ultimate Team, only this time, it’s a repeatable Player Pick. Here’s how much it costs, as well as some cheap solutions so you can rinse and repeat to your heart’s content.

The Team of the Year Warmup Series is underway in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and EA are treating players to a boatload of SBCs. Flashback Gundogan and Icardi whet the appetite of FUT fans, but it’s the new Icon Player Pick that has them truly hyped.

FIFA players are always tripping over themselves to get their hands in one of the game’s most legendary names, whether it be from an SBC or Icon Swaps. What makes this Base or Mid Icon SBC particularly special, though, is that it’s repeatable.

Advertisement

So, if you’re planning on rinsing your club multiple times on the Icon Player Pick, you’ll need to know the cheapest way to complete it. We’ve got the full requirements, solutions, and costs right here.

Contents

FIFA 22 Base or Mid Icon Player Pick SBC requirements & solutions

The Base or Mid Icon Player Pick does exactly what it says on the tin. After submitting the squads listed in the requirements, players will be able to choose one of three random legends that EA kindly selects for you.

While Prime’s are excluded from the SBC, there’s still plenty of top-notch cards in the mix. From solid defenders like Paolo Maldini to a superstar striker like the Brazilian Ronaldo.

Advertisement

And since this is a repeatable SBC, if you’re not happy with the Icon you end up with, you can simply put them back in for another set of choices.

86-Rated Squad

TOTW players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Min 86 Team Chemistry: Min 45

Min 45 Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Min 87 Team Chemistry: Min 40

Min 40 Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

TOTW players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 87

Min 87 Team Chemistry: Min 35

Min 35 Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

TOTW players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 88

Min 88 Team Chemistry: Min 30

Min 30 Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Base or Mid Icon Player Pick SBC cost

Since your chances of bagging a meta Icon are much higher in this SBC, EA have raised the bar when it comes to price. According to FUTBIN, it will cost players just shy of 800,000 coins to complete the whole challenge from scratch.

Read More: Best strikers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

It’s definitely on the pricey side, especially since Prime’s are excluded, but some high-rated fodder in your club will help soften the blow. The SBC is live for around two weeks in total, so Division Rivals and FUT Champs rewards will also make a big dent if you’re lucky.

Advertisement

These are the estimated prices for the SBC, according to FUTBIN:

PlayStation: 771k

771k Xbox: 783k

783k PC: 790k

There’s no doubt that this a huge investment when you don’t know for sure what you’ll be getting. Even though it’s expensive, however, the possibility of Eusebio or Ruud Gullit will be too tempting for many players to resist.

That was everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Base or Mid Icon Player Pick SBC. For more on FIFA 22, be sure to check out our other guides:

Player of the Month Raheem Sterling | Flashback Pato | Best midfielders in FIFA 22 | FIFA 22 fastest players | Fernando Torres Prime Icon SBC | Best goalkeepers in FIFA 22