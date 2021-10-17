FIFA 22 FGS Tokens and Swaps start date

FIFA Global Series Swap Tokens are coming back to FIFA 22, and you’ll soon be able to start earning free FUT items just by watching FGS events on Twitch.

Swap Token FGS items are awarded for watching FIFA Global Series esports events, and can be redeemed for various player pack rewards.

The value of the pack you receive is based on how many Tokens you redeem for the repeatable FGS SBCs at once, so you’ll want to earn as many as possible for the best free reward.

With the FIFA 22 version of the token now added to the game, fans will soon be able to start earning.

Advertisement

When do FGS Swaps start in FIFA 22?

EA SPORTS has previously told us that the FIFA 22 Global Series is due to kick off on November 27, 2021, so we know you’ll definitely be able to start earning then.

Last year, though, things got going a month earlier, kicking off on October 29 with the FIFA 21 Challenge, which included rewards for viewers as well.

Qualifiers for the FIFAe Club Series start in November, which includes the new TOTY and TOTS Cups.

How to earn & redeem FIFA 22 FGS Swap Tokens

To start, you’ll need to have your EA and Twitch accounts linked before watching FGS events on Twitch. You can find a full rundown of how to do this along with links right here.

Advertisement

Once you’ve got that done, all you need to do is watch FGS events and earn Tokens, which you can then trade in for various pack rewards. There are four different levels of rewards you can earn.

Different from last year you can earn multiple rewards per event watched, including cosmetic FUT rewards in addition to just Tokens as well, even more of a reason to tune in.