FIFA crush EA’s hopes of future exclusivity with major statement

Just weeks after the release of FIFA 22, EA could be losing their long-standing license following a statement from FIFA. The future of the FIFA gaming franchise is now on uneven ground.

With a multi-decade partnership that saw billions of dollars generated in revenue, it seems that FIFA is finally ready to part ways with EA. The future of EA’s flagship sports collaboration has been uncertain as of late, with EA opting to register their own football-related IP in the form of “EA Sports Football.”

FIFA 22 was released on September 26 with “drastically improved gameplay” according to Dexerto’s review on the next-gen debut for FIFA. Despite that, it might not be enough to see EA’s partnership continue.

FIFA is looking to expand their horizons

Hailed as the go-to franchise for football gaming endeavors, EA solidified their titles as the only word in football releases. Recently, developers Konami have attempted to revamp their rival franchise, Pro Evolution Soccer, with their free-to-play title eFootball.

With FIFA potentially looking at other options, the future of the brand’s gaming involvement could be a surprising path to follow. Looking to get past “one party controlling and exploiting all rights”, it seems that FIFA is suggesting EA will be left behind in a bid to find a new developer partnership.

🚨 Big blow for EA in a new @FIFAcom statement: “The future of gaming and eeports for football stakeholders must involve more than one party controlling and exploiting all rights…” It looks like EA’s exclusivity in gaming is coming to an end. pic.twitter.com/rEGzxFDYN8 — Dexerto FC (@DexertoFC) October 16, 2021

Negotiations allegedly took place between the two companies, but any efforts to reinvigorate their contract appear to have dissolved after FIFA wanted EA to pay “more than double” to keep using their license.