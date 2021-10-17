What are FIFA 22 FGS player Swap Tokens? FUT card rewards explained

Players interested in the new season of FIFA esports will once again be able to earn FGS player Swap Tokens in FIFA 22. Here we’ll go through exactly what these items are, how you can get them in-game, and what to do with them.

To start, FGS tokens will be awarded to players who watch FIFA Global Series tournaments and events through the official Twitch channel.

What’s changed from last year in FIFA 22, though, is that you’ll now be able to earn more rewards the more you watch the eligible events.

What are FIFA 22 FGS player Swap Tokens?

FGS player Swap Token items look like FUT cards, but they aren’t. Instead, you redeem them for pack rewards in repeatable Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), and this year the more tokens you have, the higher your reward can be.

Players will be able to earn up to five rewards per eligible FGS event. These include at least one FGS Swap Token and a selection of FIFA 22 Global Series cosmetic items for your FUT club.

Unlike last year, this season there is only one kind of FGS Swaps Token, and their corresponding SBCs will remain live throughout the FUT 22 cycle. The FGS Swaps rewards are listed below:

SBC (Repeatable) Token Requirements Rewards (Untradeable) A 1 Token Premium Gold Pack B 2 Tokens Premium Gold Players Pack C 3 Tokens Prime Gold Players Pack D 4 Tokens Jumbo Rare Players Pack

How to earn FIFA 22 FGS player Swap Tokens

To earn FGS Swap Tokens in FIFA 22, you’ll need to first make sure your EA and Twitch accounts are linked together. One that’s done, all you need to do is watch qualifying Global Series events to start earning rewards.

The full list of how to start earning FIFA 22 Swap Tokens is below:

Link your Twitch and EA accounts on ea.com/twitchlinking. Watch 60 minutes of eligible FIFA 21 Global Series Event or Events when there are multiple on a single weekend on the official EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch channel. Receive one FGS Player Token Item in-game Tune in to more eligible events on different weekends to earn more FGS Player Token items. Redeem your FGS Player Token items in-game for Pack Rewards.

There you have it! That’s all there is to know about FGS Swap Tokens in FIFA 22, how to earn them, and how to redeem them for some extra rewards.