How to get FIFA 22 FUT Draft tokens | Free draft tokens

FUT Drafts are one of the best ways to pick up free rewards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, especially if you can get a FUT Draft Token and save some coins in the process. So here’s how you can get your hands on them.

When it comes to getting rewards in FIFA Ultimate Team, players are spoilt for choice these days. Squad Battles and FUT Champs Weekend League can be a bit of a slog, but if you put the time in, you benefit in a big way.

If you haven’t got the time, or your team isn’t all that great, FUT Draft is probably more your speed. You can pay the buy-in – 15,000 coins or 300 FUT Points – and draft a team of some of the highest-rated players in the game.

Advertisement

The goal is to get four wins on the spin and pick up the biggest rewards on offer, but of course, that doesn’t always happen. Sometimes you’re dumped out after one game and have to stump up the buy-in again. Though, FUT Draft Tokens can help in a big way.

How to get free FUT Draft Tokens

The FUT Draft Tokens, if you’ve never seen one, just offer free entry back into the FUT Draft mode.

Read More: New FIFA name potentially revealed by trademarks

If you’ve got one in your back pocket, the game will give you the option to use it and you won’t have to stump up the coins. However, getting your hands on one can be a bit tricky.

Advertisement

Sometimes, you may get lucky and find one when opening a gold pack, but your best bet comes from failing in FUT Draft. If you lose your first game, you may be get a free token as a part of your rewards, but that doesn’t happen all the time. Failing that, EA may give them out to the community as they have before.

FUT Draft Token SBCs

Every so often, there will also be a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) that you can complete to get a few draft tokens, though just how many there will be depends on what EA chooses to do.

Advertisement

In FIFA 22, there has been an SBC that rewards one Draft Token – the Draft your Squad challenge – though, it actually costs more to complete it than it does to actually just pay the FUT Draft buy-in.

So, keep an eye out for them throughout the year.