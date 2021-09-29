EA SPORTS reveal major changes to FIFA 22 esports Global Series

The FIFA Global Series is facing a major overhaul for the FIFA 22 season, with EA SPORTS announcing some significant changes from previous years.

The FIFA Global Series (FGS) represents the pinnacle of competition for FIFA players, playing a huge role in helping them qualify for the FIFAe World Cup and the chance to become world champions.

In an effort to bolster their esports offering, though, EA have announced some big changes for FIFA 22.

Here’s what competitors can expect from the upcoming FIFA 22 esports season.

New FIFA 22 esports formats & competitions

As well as the FIFA Global Series and the FIFAe Nations Series, which will see players representing real-life football clubs and their national teams, there are a number of new additions and tweaks.

2v2 competition will become a mainstay in FIFA 22, with players teaming up to take on opposing teams. This won’t replace the regular 1v1 competition that FIFA players are familiar with, but offer another dimension to the game.

In addition to that, there will be two major 2v2 FIFA 22 tournaments this season: Team of the Year and Team of the Season Cups. The winning duo from each competition will qualify for the FIFAe Club World Cup.

As expected, the traditional 1v1 format will feature heavily in the FIFA 22 Global Series and remain an integral part of the competition.

When does FIFA 22 Global Series start?

The FIFA 22 Global Series is due to kick off on November 27, 2021. If you’re looking to compete, you have to make sure to register to FGS 22 by October 4, 2021.

Qualifiers for the FIFAe Club Series start in November, which includes the new TOTY and TOTS Cups.

Finally, Dates for the FIFAe Nations Series have not yet been set. Nonetheless, the road to the FIFAe World Cup 2022 is well and truly underway.