FIFA 21 TOTW 22 predictions: Lautaro, Sancho, Richarlison

Team of the Week 22 will soon be releasing in FIFA 21 and after some flying performances, it’s looking like we’ll have a solid team. Here are our predictions.

FIFA 21’s Future Stars promo has finally come to an end, giving way to the highly-anticipated Icon Swaps 2 promo, and there’s plenty more still to come.

As we approach March, we get into that period where promos like Winter Refresh, Carniball, and FUT Birthday start to have their moment in the spotlight. Though, Team of the Week is still going as strong as ever.

After another exciting of games across the globe, Team of the Week 22 will soon be hitting packs in Ultimate Team. So, we’ve got another round of predictions.

Headlining our predictions this week are Lautaro Martinez, Jadon Sancho, Richarlison, and Casemiro. It’s a bit of an attack-heavy set of predictions, but they’re all worthy of a nod.

Sancho gets the nod over Erling Haaland after Borussia Dortmund ran riot in the Revierderby. Richarlison also gets a shout for his derby day heroics, helping Everton beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first since 1999.

Elsewhere, goalkeepers Daniel Cardenas and Rui Patricio put on stunning performances in tight wins, while Daichi Kamada stole the show as Frankfurt dispatched of Bayern Munich. Patson Daka and Alexander Isak both continued their stunning goalscoring form as well.

FIFA 21 TOTW 22 Predictions | Team of the Week 22

GK: Daniel Cárdenas – Levante

GK: Rui Patricio – Wolves

LB: Birger Meling – Nimes

LB: Filip Mladenovic – Legia Warszawa

CB: Dani Calvo – Elche

CB: Jerry St Juste – FSV Mainz

CDM: Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig

CDM: Casemiro – Real Madrid

CM: Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina

CM: Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

CAM: Daichi Kamada – Frankfurt

CAM: Mario Gotze – PSV

RM: Renato Steffen – Wolfsburg

RM: Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund

RW: Lucas Piazon – SC Braga

LM: Yusuf Erdogan – Kasımpaşa

LM: Stephy Mavididi – Montpeiller

LW: Dusan Tadic – Ajax

LW: Harvey Barns – Leicester City

ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan

ST: Richarlison – Everton

ST: Patson Daka – RB Salzburg

ST: Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad

ST: Sander Van de Streek – FC Utrecht

TOTW 16 Silver Stars prediction – Duane Holmes

In terms of a Silver Stars player, we’ve gone for Huddersfield Town’s Duane Holmes.

The American midfielder grabbed a terrific brace in a 4-1 thumping of Swansea City, including a stunning strike from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 21 and aren’t official. As always, EA might have different plans, but these are the players who we think deserve a nod.

We don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 22 will be released on Wednesday, February 24 at 6 pm GMT.