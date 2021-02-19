Logo
FIFA 21 Carniball 2021 countdown: start date, predictions

Published: 19/Feb/2021 6:58

by Isaac McIntyre
It’s party time ⁠in Ultimate Team — starting early next month, FIFA 21 should be getting into celebration mode with its popular “Carniball” promo, based around the world-famous Carnivals across the globe every February and March.

Every year, countries like Brazil, Belgium, France, and Spain get into the festive spirit with massive Carnivals and parades, celebrating the historical season of Lent.

To celebrate, FIFA rolls out super-boosted FUT squads, with players selected from celebrating countries. In the past, we’ve seen iconic footballers like Neymar, Hugo Lloris, Franck Ribéry, and Paulo Dybala handed big upgrades ⁠— and flashy new Ultimate Team cards to boot ⁠— as part of the early year event.

Last year, however, EA SPORTS skipped the 2020 celebrations.

That means we may see them go all-in on the event this time around, to make up for missing last year’s promo. There’s a good chance there’ll even be two squads.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know about Carniball 2021 so far.

"Carniball" is the celebration of the Carnivals around the world.
EA SPORTS
When will Carniball 2021 begin?

EA SPORTS has yet to officially confirm anything regarding Carniball 2021, but we can put together when the promo would ship based on the Carnivals being held around the world in a host of European and South American countries.

The “Carniball” promo should arrive in FIFA 21 in early March. In FIFA 19 ⁠— the last time the event ran in-game ⁠— it kicked off on Friday, March 8 and ran for a full week.

This time, it should begin on Friday, March 5.

There’s also a chance we’ll see the promo split across two squads, as EA has done recently. That should mean a second lineup on March 12.

Either way, the first date confirmation we should get ⁠— outside of leaks ⁠— will be on the Ultimate Team title screen, so keep your eyes peeled! Keep tuned on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see all the breaking news.

The last Carniball team, released in FIFA 19, was stacked to the brim with high-rated cards.
EA SPORTS
Carniball predictions: who makes the 2021 team?

Who is eligible?

EA SPORTS chose each “Carniball” card from the eight high-profile cities that celebrate annual Carnivals around February and March each year.

This includes Brazil (Rio De Janeiro), France (Nice), Belgium (Binche), Italy (Venice), Argentina (Buenos Aires), USA (New Orleans), Spain (Cadiz), and Germany (Cologne). The lineup ⁠— potentially around 18 players strong ⁠if there’s two teams — will then be selected from these top-class footballing nations.

The FIFA 21 publishers usually sway towards more popular clubs too, like Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, Piemonte Calcio, LA Galaxy, and Boca Juniors.

Our top ‘Carniball’ predictions

With all that being said, here’s some of our top picks (and potential ratings). We’ve included a fair few, in case EA SPORTS splits the promo into two teams again:

  • N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) ⁠— 91
  • Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) ⁠— 88
  • Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) ⁠— 87
  • Ederson (Manchester City) ⁠— 90
  • Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) ⁠— 86
  • Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) ⁠— 90
  • David Silva (Real Sociedad) ⁠— 90
  • Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) ⁠— 86
  • Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) ⁠— 87
  • Ike Opara (Minnesota United) ⁠— 85
  • Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) ⁠— 92
  • Julian Brandt (Dortmund) ⁠— 88
Sergio Ramos could be a headlining card in the Carniball 2021 team.
EA SPORTS
Expected Carniball content

FIFA 21 players should expect a hefty chunk of Ultimate Team content if the fan-fave Carniball promo does begin in early March, including:

  • 2x Carniball teams
  • Carniball Player SBCs
  • Carniball Objective Players
  • Repeatable FUT Upgrade SBCs
  • Rare FUT Pack SBCs
  • Packs & Lighting Rounds

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA’s party promo, “Carniball,” so far. This is one of the funnest events on the FUT calendar, so make sure you’re all ready with plenty of packs, coins, and SBC fodder.

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps #2 countdown: objectives, rewards, release date

Published: 19/Feb/2021 4:56

by Andrew Amos
Player-favorite promo Icon Swaps are back in FIFA 21, with EA SPORTS set to offer free versions of the prestigious cards. Here’s what you need to know about the second batch, including what Icons are included, and how you can unlock them.

Icon Swaps has already taken over FIFA 21 once ⁠— the first promotion was released back in December 2020. However, it’s returning again with a new set of Icons players can get their hands on.

That’s not all though ⁠— a selection of great packs will also be available to players. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Icon Swaps promo.

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 2 release date

Icon Swaps #2 is expected to launch on February 19 after being teased in-game. The promo image hasn’t really given much away, except for the new card back which has divided the community.

Icon Swaps 2 objectives

To get “things” to swap for Icons, you’ll need to complete some objectives. By completing certain challenges in game, you’ll get some tokens you can cash in for those sweet Icon rewards.

The objectives are usually dished out in batches over a number of weeks, so you’ll have to keep a keen eye on when each set of challenges expire if you want to maximise your token farming.

None of the Icon Swaps 2 objectives have been made public yet, but it’s not long until they will be! We will keep you updated as they get pushed live.

Icon Swaps 2 rewards

Much like the objectives, EA hasn’t shared what rewards will be a part of Icon Swaps 2. However, taking a look at the first Icon Swaps can give us an idea of what to expect.

Obviously, you’ll be able to cash in your tokens for whatever Icons are on offer. However, there’ll also be packs ⁠— 85+ Players Packs, Ultimate Packs, Player Picks, and more. You’ll have to use your tokens wisely once the swaps open up.

The Icons in this series of swaps haven't been unveiled yet, but Cantona is a definite shoe-in.
EA SPORTS
The Icons in this series of swaps haven’t been unveiled yet, but Cantona is a definite shoe-in.

Golden Goal rule: get Icon Swaps done quick

There is one certainty when it comes to Icon Swaps though, it’s likely you’ll have to play some Squad Battles or Live Friendlies. These can get pretty dragged out, making the endless grind even harder.

However, a community-driven effort worked a charm in the last Icon Swaps event, and will likely remain for the second rendition: implementing FIFA’s “Golden Goal.”

The rules are simple ⁠— if your opponent scores the opening goal in a game, concede the game. Your rivals should do the same for you (sportsmanship pending, of course), and that’ll allow players to rack up their wins with speed.