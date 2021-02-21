FIFA 21 Winter OTW countdown: Release date, predictions, more - Dexerto

EA SPORTS might go back to the well and release a round of winter transfer Ones to Watch cards for FIFA 21. So, we’ve got predictions and an estimate on when they could release.
Over the years, FIFA Ultimate Team has followed real-world performances closer and closer with promos like Team of the Week, Headliners, Future Stars, and more.
In the past few years, they’ve also released Ones to Watch cards based on real-life transfers. These cards are based on the biggest transfers in world football and upgrade if a chosen player grabs an in-form card.
Seeing as there is also a January transfer window, EA have also dropped Winter OTW’s as well, and they might do so again in FIFA 21. So, here’s what we know.
FIFA 21 Winter OTW release date
Just like a few promos from years gone by, there’s no confirmation that Winter OTW will be releasing soon – if at all. Though, there are spaces in the promo calendar for it.
FIFA fans are still expecting Winter Refresh after the end of Future Stars, and given that they’re both winter-based, a new batch of OTW cards could slot in there.
Future Stars has concluded, so we could see it between February 22, and February 26, depending on when EA want to kick off their promos. Again, it’s not confirmed to happen, but there is space.
FIFA 21 Winter OTW predictions
In terms of who could get in the new batch of cards, that’s a little easier to figure out, given they’re based on real-world transfers.
Dominik Szoboszlai swapped RB Salzburg for RB Leipzig and would surely be a shoo-in. As would Papu Gomez, Seb Haller, and Morgan Sanson who joined Sevilla, Ajax, and Aston Villa respectively.
There probably won’t be 23 or 25 released, but at least starting XI would be nice.
- RB: Joakim Mæhle – Atalanta
- RB: Ainsley Maitland-Nile – West Brom
- CB: Ozan Kabak – Liverpool
- LM: Demarai Gray – Bayer Leverkusen
- CM: Morgan Sanson – Aston Villa
- CM: Geoffrey Kondogbia – Atletico Madrid
- CAM: Papu Gomez – Sevilla
- CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Leipzig
- CAM: Jese Lingard – West Ham United
- CAM: Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal
- LW: Stephan El Shaarawy – Roma
- RW: Takumi Minamino – Southampton
- ST: Seb Haller – Ajax
- ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta – Crystal Palace
- ST: Moussa Dembélé – Atletico Madrid
As noted, this promo isn’t confirmed yet, but EA have plenty of content to work with if they want to.
