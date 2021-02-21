FIFA 21 Winter OTW countdown: Release date, predictions, more - Dexerto

EA SPORTS might go back to the well and release a round of winter transfer Ones to Watch cards for FIFA 21. So, we’ve got predictions and an estimate on when they could release.

Over the years, FIFA Ultimate Team has followed real-world performances closer and closer with promos like Team of the Week, Headliners, Future Stars, and more.

In the past few years, they’ve also released Ones to Watch cards based on real-life transfers. These cards are based on the biggest transfers in world football and upgrade if a chosen player grabs an in-form card.

Seeing as there is also a January transfer window, EA have also dropped Winter OTW’s as well, and they might do so again in FIFA 21. So, here’s what we know.

FIFA 21 Winter OTW release date

Just like a few promos from years gone by, there’s no confirmation that Winter OTW will be releasing soon – if at all. Though, there are spaces in the promo calendar for it.

FIFA fans are still expecting Winter Refresh after the end of Future Stars, and given that they’re both winter-based, a new batch of OTW cards could slot in there.

Future Stars has concluded, so we could see it between February 22, and February 26, depending on when EA want to kick off their promos. Again, it’s not confirmed to happen, but there is space.

FIFA 21 Winter OTW predictions

In terms of who could get in the new batch of cards, that’s a little easier to figure out, given they’re based on real-world transfers.

Dominik Szoboszlai swapped RB Salzburg for RB Leipzig and would surely be a shoo-in. As would Papu Gomez, Seb Haller, and Morgan Sanson who joined Sevilla, Ajax, and Aston Villa respectively.

There probably won’t be 23 or 25 released, but at least starting XI would be nice.

RB: Joakim Mæhle – Atalanta

RB: Ainsley Maitland-Nile – West Brom

CB: Ozan Kabak – Liverpool

LM: Demarai Gray – Bayer Leverkusen

CM: Morgan Sanson – Aston Villa

CM: Geoffrey Kondogbia – Atletico Madrid

CAM: Papu Gomez – Sevilla

CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Leipzig

CAM: Jese Lingard – West Ham United

CAM: Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal

LW: Stephan El Shaarawy – Roma

RW: Takumi Minamino – Southampton

ST: Seb Haller – Ajax

ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta – Crystal Palace

ST: Moussa Dembélé – Atletico Madrid

As noted, this promo isn’t confirmed yet, but EA have plenty of content to work with if they want to.

