 FIFA 21 Winter OTW countdown: Release date, predictions, more - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Winter OTW countdown: Release date, predictions, more

Published: 21/Feb/2021 17:31

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Ones to Watch predictions
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS might go back to the well and release a round of winter transfer Ones to Watch cards for FIFA 21. So, we’ve got predictions and an estimate on when they could release. 

Over the years, FIFA Ultimate Team has followed real-world performances closer and closer with promos like Team of the Week, Headliners, Future Stars, and more.

In the past few years, they’ve also released Ones to Watch cards based on real-life transfers. These cards are based on the biggest transfers in world football and upgrade if a chosen player grabs an in-form card.

Seeing as there is also a January transfer window, EA have also dropped Winter OTW’s as well, and they might do so again in FIFA 21. So, here’s what we know.

FIFA 21 OTW 2
EA SPORTS
Some cracking players have OTW cards in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Winter OTW release date

Just like a few promos from years gone by, there’s no confirmation that Winter OTW will be releasing soon – if at all. Though, there are spaces in the promo calendar for it.

FIFA fans are still expecting Winter Refresh after the end of Future Stars, and given that they’re both winter-based, a new batch of OTW cards could slot in there.

Future Stars has concluded, so we could see it between February 22, and February 26, depending on when EA want to kick off their promos. Again, it’s not confirmed to happen, but there is space.

FIFA 21 Winter OTW predictions

In terms of who could get in the new batch of cards, that’s a little easier to figure out, given they’re based on real-world transfers.

Dominik Szoboszlai swapped RB Salzburg for RB Leipzig and would surely be a shoo-in. As would Papu Gomez, Seb Haller, and Morgan Sanson who joined Sevilla, Ajax, and Aston Villa respectively.

There probably won’t be 23 or 25 released, but at least starting XI would be nice.

  • RB: Joakim Mæhle – Atalanta
  • RB: Ainsley Maitland-Nile – West Brom
  • CB: Ozan Kabak – Liverpool
  • LM: Demarai Gray – Bayer Leverkusen
  • CM: Morgan Sanson – Aston Villa
  • CM: Geoffrey Kondogbia – Atletico Madrid
  • CAM: Papu Gomez – Sevilla
  • CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Leipzig
  • CAM: Jese Lingard – West Ham United
  • CAM: Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal
  • LW: Stephan El Shaarawy – Roma
  • RW: Takumi Minamino – Southampton
  • ST: Seb Haller – Ajax
  • ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta – Crystal Palace
  • ST: Moussa Dembélé – Atletico Madrid

As noted, this promo isn’t confirmed yet, but EA have plenty of content to work with if they want to.

If there any updates on the promos, you can find the latest updates on our Twitter pages – UltimateTeamUK and FUTWatch.

FIFA

How to complete Andre Silva FIFA 21 Bundesliga POTM SBC

Published: 19/Feb/2021 15:25

by Connor Bennett
Andre Silva POTM card in FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA SBC Solutions FIFA Ultimate Team

Frankfurt’s Andre Silva has been named as the Bundesliga Player of the Month for January, and that means he’s got a new SBC. Here’s what you need to know. 

After a superb run of form in January, Andre Silva has fired Eintracht Frankfurt into the top three of the Bundesliga ahead of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Portuguese forward, who has already netted 18 times for Frankfurt this season, grabbed seven goals in six games in a stunning spell f0r the Bundesliga outfit.

As a result, he’s bagged the January Player of the Month honors, getting a nice 87-rated card from EA SPORTS from a Squad Building Challenge. So, here’s what you need to know.

Andre Silva POTM SBC requirements

Unlike some other Player of the Month SBCs, you don’t need to build six or seven squads to get Silva. No, you just need the one.

However, you will need to hand over an 83-rated squad that contains at least one Bundesliga star and a Team of the Week card.

On top of that, the squad also needs to have at least 80 Team Chemistry, so it can’t just be a band of fodder cards from different. There will need to be a decent bit of squad harmony.

Andre Silva POTM SBC

  • Min. 1 Bundesliga player
  • Min. 1 Team of the Week card
  • Min. 80 Team Chemistry
  • Min. 83 Squad Rating

Andre Silva POTM SBC cost and solutions

Now, seeing as you only have to build one team, you won’t have to turn over a few hundred thousand coins to get Silva.

Early estimates from FUTBin have got the SBC costing anywhere between 60,000 and 70,000 coins. However, we’ve got some solutions that should save you a few coins.

Solution for the Andre Silva POTM SBC in FIFA 21 Solution for the Andre Silva POTM SBC in FIFA 21

If you haven’t got the coins together now, or don’t have enough fodder cards in your club, don’t worry, you’ve got plenty of time.

The SBC won’t expire until Friday, March 18, and at that point we should have another Bundesliga POTM card.

So, if you’re completing this SBC, let us know how the card gets on in-game by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.