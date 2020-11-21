FIFA 21 Season 2 Storyline cards in-game stats revealed - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Season 2 is underway in Ultimate Team, and EA SPORTS have introduced six new Storyline cards that you can get for hitting level 15 and 30. So, here’s who’s up for grabs.

In FIFA 20, EA SPORTS followed a number of other games by adding a battle pass-like system for players to get free rewards from in different seasons.

It’s carried over into FIFA 21 and the premise is simple, rack up as much XP as you can from games, challenges, objectives, and everything else before the season comes to a close. Each level has a different reward, be it a loan player, a kit, tifo, free pack, or a stadium cosmetic item.

When you hit level 15 and level 30, you will have the choice between a few Storyline cards – which are players with boosted ratings and stats.

Andres Tello FIFA 21 Storyline card stats

With the start of season two, the level 15 cards are Andres Tello, Joseph Aidoo, and Woo Yeung Jeong. At level 30 you have a choice between Iago Aspas, Naby Keita, and Alessio Romagnoli.

Focusing on Tello to begin with, the Benevento midfielder has a significant increase in shooting, passing, dribbling, and defending compared to his base card. His physical and pace are also boosted, but not as much as the others.

He’ll get around the pitch and be a bit of a nuisance thanks to his high-high work rate, so he could be an option if you want someone to see out games.

Woo Yeung Jeong FIFA 21 Storyline card stats

Freiburg’s Woo Yeung Jeong might end up being the most popular option of this crop of level 15 cards thanks to his pace, dribbling, and shooting.

The Korean winger is usually only a 68-rated silver card, but his 82-rated variant is right up there with some of the best Bundesliga right-sided players. So, he could be an option if you don’t have the coins for Sancho or Bellarabi.

Joesph Aidoo FIFA 21 Storyline card stats

The final level 15 card comes in the form of Celta Vigo’s Joseph Aidoo. The 82-rated center back has seen his pace, defending, and passing take a nice leap with the Storyline upgrade.

His dribbling still leaves a bit to be desired, but give him an Anchor or Shadow cards and he’ll be difficult to get past at the back. So, he’s a player worth considering.

Naby Keita FIFA 21 Storyline card stats

At level 30, Liverpool’s Naby Keita represents a nice choice for Premier League team owners – especially those who have already fallen in love with his 81-rated base card.

The Guinea international has received a small boost to ever stat, with his new card shaping up to be an all-round star. Though, he could do with a little more in the way of shooting, passing, and pace to go with high attacking work rate.

Alessio Romagnoli FIFA 21 Storyline card stats

Alternatively, you also have another Serie A based option at level 30 – the 86-rated version of AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli.

Like Keita, the Italian international has seen small boosts all over his card, but it’s his defending and physical that jump out – clocking in at 88 and 82 respectively. Again, he could do with a little more pace, but that’s nothing a Shadow card can’t fix.

Iago Aspas FIFA 21 Storyline card stats

Lastly, the final level 30 option is actually a teammate of the already mention Joseph Aidoo – as it’s Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas.

The former Liverpool man already has a nice 84-rated base card, but his 86-rated Storyline variant has received solid boosts in the pace, shooting, and passing categories. He now has 91 finishing, but his 72 stamina leaves a bit to be desired.

Aspas might prove to be the pick of the bunch from the level 30 cards as he’s a solid bench option if you need a goal. However, he will need a chemistry style of some kind.

Obviously, as you can only have one card from each level, the choice is up to you at the end of the day.

If you manage to grind out enough XP to hit the level 30 jackpot, be sure to let us know who you’ve chosen by tweeting us over on @UltimateTeamUK.