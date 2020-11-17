 FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 2 LIVE: Storyline cards, Icon Swaps, promo start date - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 2: start date, Storyline cards, Icon Swaps

Published: 17/Nov/2020 5:48 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 6:32

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 2 is just around the corner, and that means there’s a whole stack of new rewards, objectives, and Storyline cards to unlock. This time around, the new FUT season will bring something else too: Icon Swaps.

The first season of FIFA 21 is nearly up, with the expiry coming at the end of the week. That means Ultimate Team Season 2 should be firing up soon after.

Every new FIFA season brings with it Storyline cards, club rewards, untradeable packs, coin boosts, and plenty more. Season 2 will also add a little spice to the mix; Ultimate Team fans are expecting Icon Swaps 1 to launch in mid-December as well.

Here’s everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 2 so far.

When will FIFA 21 Season 2 begin?

FIFA 21’s second season is set to arrive at the end of this week, following the conclusion of the 2020 title’s launch season. EA SPORTS has confirmed the new slate of rewards and FUT  objectives will begin on Friday, November 20.

The last season began in early October, meaning Season 2 should run for a similar length of time. That means Ultimate Team fans have until around early January to unlock the Storyline Cards, and work their way through all of Icon Swaps 1.

Icon Swaps Set 1

There’s been no official confirmation from EA SPORTS that Icon Swaps 1 will be linked to the second Ultimate Team season, but considering they have confirmed it will be arriving in early December, it stands to reason they should be connected.

Icon Swaps should work the same as they did in FIFA 20; there’ll be a number of untradeable Icon cards available to unlock, for a price ⁠— unique “Icon Swap Token” puzzle cards.

These Icon Swap cards will be earned through SBCs, daily challenges, and long-standing objectives across Season 2. The higher-rated Icons will, of course, require more of the swap cards; some may even take the whole season to unlock.

We’ll make sure to update you when the Icon Swap picks have been confirmed.

Ultimate Team Season 2 Storyline cards

FIFA 21’s second Ultimate Team second will also bring three new Level 30 ‘Storyline’ players, ultra-boosted FUT cards available to unlock through objective experience.

Predicting which players EA SPORTS will actually choose to become Storyline upgrades is a little tricky. There’s sure to be a Premier League player ⁠— it’s the game’s most popular league by a considerable length ⁠— and two more top-flight leagues besides.

Last time around, in Season 1, we had Marcel Sabitzer (Bundesliga) and Juan Bernat (Ligue 1) to pick from. Expect new La Liga and Serie A cards alongside the Prem in Season 2.

Here are our three Season 2 predictions:

  • Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)
  • Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wolves)
  • Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid)
So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s second season, including all the Icon Swap 1 details, ahead of its release later this week.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter @UltimateTeamUK; once the season goes live we’ll make sure our followers know. We’ll also update this article with all Storyline cards, rewards, boosts, and objectives once they’re confirmed too.

FIFA 21 TOTW 8 predictions: Mane, Mahrez, Maguire

Published: 16/Nov/2020 13:36 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 13:38

by Connor Bennett
Team of the Week is back, again, for its eighth week in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and with it revolving around high-stakes international games, there should be some nice cards involved. 

Plenty of domestic leagues around the globe have hit the pause button and let their players travel abroad for international duty. 

During the second international break of the new season, we’ve seen penalty shootout heroics propel Scotland to their first tournament since 1998, Colombia being pummelled by Uruguay and England falling to a defeat against Belgium. 

With more than just friendlies being played during this international break, players have played in meaningful games, meaning their chances of a Team of the Week are boosted. So, let’s take a look at who might get one.

In terms of standout players for week eight, those honors will likely go to Timo Werner, Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Riyad Mahrez. The Premier League stars were all key to their nation’s results and are well worth a TOTW week.

As we noted before, Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 after beating Serbia on penalties and they should be rewarded with some special cards as a result. We’ve gone with Ryan Christie thanks to his goal. 

Aside from just the international break nods, Vegalta Sendai’s Shun Nagasawa bagged a hat-trick against Gamba Osaka and could make it in as well. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 8 Predictions | Team of the Week 8

  • GK: Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • GK: Marek Rodak – Fulham
  • RB: Denzel Dumfries – PSV
  • LB: Philip Max – PSV
  • CB: Harry Maguire – Manchester United
  • CB: Raphael Varane – Real Madrid
  • CB: Guillermo Maripán –AS Monaco
  • CDM: N’golo Kante – Chelsea
  • CM: Orbelin Pineda – Cruz Azul
  • CM: Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool
  • CM: Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Arturo Vidal – Inter Milan
  • LM: Alex Iwobi – Everton 
  • RM: Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
  • RW: Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Salzburg
  • CAM: Ryan Christie – Celtic
  • ST: Shun Nagasawa –  Vegalta Sendai
  • ST: Michy Batshuayi – Crystal Palace
  • ST: Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas
  • ST: Dejan Kulusevski – Juventus
  • ST: Timo Werner – Chelsea

Obviously, these are solely are our predictions for this week and EA will have the final say as always. So, we’ll just have to wait for the weekly Wednesday release. 

Until then, let us know if you think we’ve missed anyone out of this week’s list by tweeting us over on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK