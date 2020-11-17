FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 2 LIVE: Storyline cards, Icon Swaps, promo start date - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 2 is just around the corner, and that means there’s a whole stack of new rewards, objectives, and Storyline cards to unlock. This time around, the new FUT season will bring something else too: Icon Swaps.

The first season of FIFA 21 is nearly up, with the expiry coming at the end of the week. That means Ultimate Team Season 2 should be firing up soon after.

Every new FIFA season brings with it Storyline cards, club rewards, untradeable packs, coin boosts, and plenty more. Season 2 will also add a little spice to the mix; Ultimate Team fans are expecting Icon Swaps 1 to launch in mid-December as well.

Here’s everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 2 so far.

When will FIFA 21 Season 2 begin?

FIFA 21’s second season is set to arrive at the end of this week, following the conclusion of the 2020 title’s launch season. EA SPORTS has confirmed the new slate of rewards and FUT objectives will begin on Friday, November 20.

The last season began in early October, meaning Season 2 should run for a similar length of time. That means Ultimate Team fans have until around early January to unlock the Storyline Cards, and work their way through all of Icon Swaps 1.

Icon Swaps Set 1

There’s been no official confirmation from EA SPORTS that Icon Swaps 1 will be linked to the second Ultimate Team season, but considering they have confirmed it will be arriving in early December, it stands to reason they should be connected.

Icon Swaps should work the same as they did in FIFA 20; there’ll be a number of untradeable Icon cards available to unlock, for a price ⁠— unique “Icon Swap Token” puzzle cards.

These Icon Swap cards will be earned through SBCs, daily challenges, and long-standing objectives across Season 2. The higher-rated Icons will, of course, require more of the swap cards; some may even take the whole season to unlock.

We’ll make sure to update you when the Icon Swap picks have been confirmed.

Ultimate Team Season 2 Storyline cards

FIFA 21’s second Ultimate Team second will also bring three new Level 30 ‘Storyline’ players, ultra-boosted FUT cards available to unlock through objective experience.

Predicting which players EA SPORTS will actually choose to become Storyline upgrades is a little tricky. There’s sure to be a Premier League player ⁠— it’s the game’s most popular league by a considerable length ⁠— and two more top-flight leagues besides.

Read more: David Beckham reportedly joining FIFA 21 as Icon card

Last time around, in Season 1, we had Marcel Sabitzer (Bundesliga) and Juan Bernat (Ligue 1) to pick from. Expect new La Liga and Serie A cards alongside the Prem in Season 2.

Here are our three Season 2 predictions:

Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wolves)

Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid)

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s second season, including all the Icon Swap 1 details, ahead of its release later this week.

