How to complete FIFA 21 Lewandowski POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has released a new FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for the Bundesliga. The card belongs to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. Let’s check out how you can complete the Lewandowski POTM SBC.

The votes have come in and the Bundesliga Player of the Month has been awarded to Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski.

The Centre-Forward has been on fire this season scoring 11 goals and 4 assists for his club. Lewandowski’s Player of the Month card is 93 rated and has some insane stats. Check it out below:

Let’s get right to it and check out the requirements and solutions for Lewandowski’s POTM SBC. There’s three different teams to build this time around.

Bayern Munchen

Requirements

Players from Bayern: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 85

Team Chemistry: Min. 80

Players in squad: 11

Solution

According to FUTBIN, this solution will cost 75,000-85,000 coins on console or 82,000 on PC.

Top Form

Requirements:

In form players: Min.1

Squad Rating: Min. 85

Team Chemistry: Min. 75

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This solution will set you back 85,000-93,000 coins on console or 95,000 on PC.

Bundesliga

Requirements

Bundesliga players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 86

Team Chemistry: Min. 70

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This solution will cost 128,000-145,000 coins on console or 144,000 on PC.

