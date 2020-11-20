 How to complete FIFA 21 Lewandowski POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 Lewandowski POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 20/Nov/2020 15:51 Updated: 20/Nov/2020 16:30

by Alex Garton

EA SPORTS has released a new FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for the Bundesliga. The card belongs to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. Let’s check out how you can complete the Lewandowski POTM SBC.

The votes have come in and the Bundesliga Player of the Month has been awarded to Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski.

The Centre-Forward has been on fire this season scoring 11 goals and 4 assists for his club. Lewandowski’s Player of the Month card is 93 rated and has some insane stats. Check it out below:

Let’s get right to it and check out the requirements and solutions for Lewandowski’s POTM SBC. There’s three different teams to build this time around.

Bayern Munchen

Requirements

  • Players from Bayern: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 80
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the Bayern Munich challenge.

According to FUTBIN, this solution will cost 75,000-85,000 coins on console or 82,000 on PC.

Top Form

Requirements:

  • In form players: Min.1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the Top Form challenge.

This solution will set you back 85,000-93,000 coins on console or 95,000 on PC.

Bundesliga

Requirements

  • Bundesliga players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 70
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the Bundesliga challenge.

This solution will cost 128,000-145,000 coins on console or 144,000 on PC.

Stick with us here at Dexerto for all the latest FIFA 21 news.

Published: 20/Nov/2020 11:39

by Alex Garton

The Marquee Matchups SBCs for Week 8 are now live in FIFA 21, focusing on a set of games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know. 

Marquee Matchups are into their eighth week and feature games from the Premier League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga. Remember, you’ll need to complete all four different challenges to finish the Marquee Matchups SBC, for which you will get different packs in rewards along the way.

Without further ado, let’s look at the challenges and the cheapest solutions you can use to complete each of them this week.

TSG Hoffenheim V VfB Stuttgart

Requirements

  • Players from Bundesliga: Min. 1
  • Players from the same league: Min. 3
  • Players from the same nation: Max. 5
  • Rare Players: Min. 3
  • Squad Rating: Min. 74
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete TSG Hoffenheim V VfB Stuttgart.

According to FUTBIN, this challenge should cost you 4500-11,000 coins on console and 4,500 on PC.

Stade Rennais V Bordeaux

Requirements

  • Players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min. 2
  • Clubs in squad: Min. 5
  • Rare Players: Min. 1
  • Gold Players: Min. 5
  • Squad Rating: Min. 74
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Stade Rennais V Bordeaux.

This solution will cost 4,000-20,000 coins on console and 4,600 on PC.

Leeds United V Arsenal

Requirements

  • Players from Leeds United and Arsenal: Min. 1
  • Nationalities in squad: Min. 3
  • Players from the same league: Max. 4
  • Rare Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 80
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

Here’s how to complete Leeds United V Arsenal.

This solution should only set you back 4,000-6,000 coins on console and 4,000 on PC.

Athletic Club V Real Betis

Requirements

  • Players from Athletic Club and Real Betis: Min. 1
  • Players from LaLiga Santander: Min. 2
  • Players from the same club: Max. 3
  • Rare Players: Min. 2
  • Squad Rating: Min. 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 85
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Stade Rennais V Bordeaux.

This solution will cost you 4,500-10,000 coins on console and 8,000 on PC.

You will receive tradeable FIFA 21 FUT packs for each component of the SBC, as well as a Gold Premium Players Pack for completing the entire thing.

For more FIFA 21 guides and news stick with us here at Dexerto.