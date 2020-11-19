 FIFA 21 David Beckham ICON cards might be most expensive yet - Dexerto
FIFA 21 David Beckham ICON cards might be most expensive yet

Published: 19/Nov/2020 21:49

by Marco Rizzo
Beckham FIFA 21
EA

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT

EA Sports has finally announced the much-anticipated ICON versions of David Beckham to FIFA 21. However, it seems that the timing of his addition to the game has raised a few questions.

David Beckham needs no introductions, the midfielder played for some of the biggest clubs in the world: Manchester United, AC Milan, Real Madrid, PSG, and…the LA Galaxy.

The 100 ICON cards currently in FIFA 21 will see another legendary player join their ranks after the expiration of Beckham’s exclusivity deal with Konami.

Now a part-owner of Inter Miami, he will finally join the pantheon of iconic players on the biggest football game in the world on the 4th of December.

What will this mean for the market?

Back in late September, EA confirmed that ICONs will be implemented differently from previous versions of the game, with the four versions of each card being exclusively available in packs for specific windows of time.

The Base versions of ICON cards will be removed from packs starting in mid-December, meaning Base David Beckham will only be available for a couple of weeks.

The popularity of the player in the FIFA player base, combined with the hype created by EA Sports, is sure to create high demand for his new card.

The short availability will surely result in one of the most expensive cards the game has seen thus far.

ICONs FIFA 21
EA
EA Sports has changed how ICONs will be introduced.

Now the community questions how this situation is going to be tackled by EA.

More specifically, users are wondering if the developers will introduce the Base David Beckham as an SBC after removing the card from packs, allowing for more players to get their hands on one of the most popular footballers of all time.

For the moment, EA has not commented on whether Base ICON David Beckham is going to be available for longer in packs or if this is the only period we will see the card available.

FIFA 21 Season 2 rewards countdown: FUT Storyline cards, ICON Swap SBC

Published: 19/Nov/2020 11:27

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT

FIFA 21 Season 2 rewards will soon be rolling out in Ultimate Team, meaning players can soon look forward to all sorts of new Objectives to complete, Storyline cards to unlock, and maybe even ICON Swaps SBC content as well. 

The first season of FIFA 21 ends on November 20, meaning it’s only a matter of time before new content drops for the new update. Progression wise, players can complete a number of different in-game challenges and milestones throughout the season to grab special cards. These differ, of course, from season to season. 

New Storyline cards, club rewards, untradeable packs, coin boosts, and plenty more are in the pipeline. Season 2 will also add a little spice to the mix; Ultimate Team fans are expecting Icon Swaps 1 to launch in mid-December as well.

Here’s everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 2 so far.

When will FIFA 21 Season 2 begin?

Every new FIFA season brings with it plenty of fancy club rewards.
EA SPORTS
EA SPORTS have confirmed the new slate of rewards and FUT Objectives will begin on Friday, November 20.

The last season began in early October, meaning Season 2 should run for a similar length of time. That means Ultimate Team fans have until around early January to unlock the Storyline Cards, and work their way through all of Icon Swaps 1.

Icon Swaps Set 1

David Beckham fifa 21 ICON
EA SPORTS
David Beckham lands in FIFA 21 as an ICON card this December, but will ICON Swap SBCs release in Season 2?

While not confirmed yet, ICON Swaps Set 1 is expected to be part of the content refresh for Season 2.

Icon Swaps should work the same as they did in FIFA 20; there’ll be a number of untradeable Icon cards available to unlock, for a price ⁠— unique “Icon Swap Token” puzzle cards.

These Icon Swap cards will be earned through SBCs, daily challenges, and long-standing objectives across Season 2. The higher-rated Icons will, of course, require more of the swap cards; some may even take the whole season to unlock.

We’ll make sure to update you when the Icon Swap picks have been confirmed.

Ultimate Team Season 2 Storyline cards

New Level 30 ‘Storyline’ players will be included in Season 2, which are ultra-boosted FUT cards available to unlock through objective experience.

Predicting which players EA SPORTS will actually choose to become Storyline upgrades is a little tricky. There’s sure to be a Premier League player ⁠— it’s the game’s most popular league by a considerable length ⁠— and two more top-flight leagues besides.

Last time around, in Season 1, we had Marcel Sabitzer (Bundesliga) and Juan Bernat (Ligue 1) to pick from. Expect new La Liga and Serie A cards alongside the Premier League in Season 2.

FIFA 21 Season 2 Storyline card predictions

  • Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)
  • Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wolves)
  • Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid)

Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter @UltimateTeamUK; once the season goes live we’ll make sure our followers know. We’ll also update this article with all Storyline cards, rewards, boosts, and objectives once they’re confirmed too.