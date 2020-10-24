 How to complete Malong Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions - Dexerto
How to complete Malong Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

Published: 24/Oct/2020 22:06

by Albert Petrosyan
Another Squad Building Challenge is live for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s Rulebreakers promo – this time for Pierre Kunde Malong – and we’ve got the requirements, solutions, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it.

Rulebreakers is well and truly underway in FUT 21, introducing new cards to Ultimate Team that “defy the status quo by tearing up the pitch with unique permanent upgrades.”

The latest untradeable item to be released as part of this promotion is for Cameroonian midfielder Pierre Kunde Malong, who applies his trade in the Bundesliga for FSV Mainz 05.

Malong Rulebreakers: in-game stats

Malong SBC in-game stats
EA SPORTS
In-game stats for Malong’s Rulebreakers SBC card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT.

Normally a 76-rated CDM, Malong’s base gold card has been upgraded to an 83-overall, and instead of featuring just pace and physicality, it now boasts some impressive stats that make him a great box-to-box midfielder.

While the 82 pace has been lowered to 77, all of the other categories have been significantly boosted, none more so than the +14 given to his overall defending, including massive increases in interceptions, defensive awareness, and both standing and sliding tackle.

Malong Rulebreakers SBC requirements, solutions, cost

This SBC has two squad building components, and FIFA database website FUTBIN estimates it to cost around 75,000 coins on PS4, 90,000 on Xbox One, and 90,000 on Origin PC.

BUNDESLIGA:

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in Squad: 11
  • Reward: Mixed Players Pack

85-RATED SQUAD:

  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in Squad: 11
  • Reward: Gold Players Pack

Here are the cheapest solutions for both SBC components, neither of which using any position-change cards or requiring loyalty.

BUNDESLIGA:

Malong Rulebreakers SBC
EA SPORTS
Cheapest solution for the Bundesliga component of Malong’s Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT.

85-RATED SQUAD:

Malong Rulebreakers SBC
EA SPORTS
Cheapest solution for 85-rated squad component of Malong’s Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT.

Is this SBC worth doing?

There’s no denying that Malong’s card packs a punch when it comes to being a box-to-box midfielder, but his price might be a little too steep for a nationality that’s not really used much in FUT.

Those looking to build a powerful Bundesliga side would do well using this Rulebreakers item, but for everyone else, it might be better to shy away from completing it.

Either way, you’ll have plenty of time to decide – this SBC was made available for a whole week and won’t be expiring until Saturday, October 31.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: How to complete Mukiele objectives

Published: 24/Oct/2020 13:30

by Connor Bennett
Nordi Mukiele rulebreakers graphic
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Red Bull Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele has got a pretty nice Rulebreakers card in FIFA 21, and you get your hands on it by completing five objectives. 

After a few loading screen teasers, the Rulebreakers promo has gone live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and though its not as wild as some players speculated it would be, it has brought some interesting changes.

The Harry Kane card is, obviously, the pick of the bunch given his increased pace, but you’ll need some serious pack luck to get him.

However, one player you don’t need luck to get is Red Bull Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele. The French defender’s Rulebreakers card is available, for free, via the objectives page, and we’ll run you through it with his in-game stats and the challenges you’ve got to complete. 

Screenshot of the in-game stats for Rulebreakers Nordi Mukiele.
FUTBIN
Rulebreakers Mukiele in-game stats.

Rulebreakers Mukiele in-game stats

Compared to his normal card, the Rulebreaker version of Mukiele has increased speed, passing, dribbling, and physical. However, his defending stats have been reduced ever so slightly.

If you’re looking for a different option to say, Kevin Mbabu, the Leipzig full-back is a stellar choice, and it makes all the much better this new card is free thanks to the objectives. 

All you have to do, to get your hands on him, is complete the objectives that are listed below. You’ll also receive some packs and XP bonuses too for each objective that you tick off. 

Rulebreakers Mukiele objectives

  • Crossing Charms: Assist 4 goals with Crosses using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
  • Defensive Delivery: Assist 5 goals with French Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
  • French Finishing: Score in 6 separate matches using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
  • Goal Glut: Score 12 goals using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
  • Bundesliga Base: Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
in-game screenshot of the list of objectives for Nordi Mukiele
Screenshot via EA Sports
The list of objectives needed to get the Rulebreaker Mukiele card.

As you can see, all of these challenges have to be completed inside of the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic. To get into said friendly, you have to go through the play menu inside FIFA Ultimate Team and scroll all the way to Friendlies. 

In there, you go to Play Online, and you’ll then have the option to select the Rulebreakers Classic friendly – provided your team has at least five Bundesliga players and one French player. If you meet the requirements, you’ve got until November 3rd to get the card.