How to complete Malong Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions - Dexerto

Another Squad Building Challenge is live for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s Rulebreakers promo – this time for Pierre Kunde Malong – and we’ve got the requirements, solutions, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it.

Rulebreakers is well and truly underway in FUT 21, introducing new cards to Ultimate Team that “defy the status quo by tearing up the pitch with unique permanent upgrades.”

The latest untradeable item to be released as part of this promotion is for Cameroonian midfielder Pierre Kunde Malong, who applies his trade in the Bundesliga for FSV Mainz 05.

Malong Rulebreakers: in-game stats

Normally a 76-rated CDM, Malong’s base gold card has been upgraded to an 83-overall, and instead of featuring just pace and physicality, it now boasts some impressive stats that make him a great box-to-box midfielder.

While the 82 pace has been lowered to 77, all of the other categories have been significantly boosted, none more so than the +14 given to his overall defending, including massive increases in interceptions, defensive awareness, and both standing and sliding tackle.

Malong Rulebreakers SBC requirements, solutions, cost

This SBC has two squad building components, and FIFA database website FUTBIN estimates it to cost around 75,000 coins on PS4, 90,000 on Xbox One, and 90,000 on Origin PC.

BUNDESLIGA:

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Players in Squad: 11

Reward: Mixed Players Pack

85-RATED SQUAD:

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in Squad: 11

Reward: Gold Players Pack

Here are the cheapest solutions for both SBC components, neither of which using any position-change cards or requiring loyalty.

BUNDESLIGA:

85-RATED SQUAD:

Is this SBC worth doing?

There’s no denying that Malong’s card packs a punch when it comes to being a box-to-box midfielder, but his price might be a little too steep for a nationality that’s not really used much in FUT.

Those looking to build a powerful Bundesliga side would do well using this Rulebreakers item, but for everyone else, it might be better to shy away from completing it.

Either way, you’ll have plenty of time to decide – this SBC was made available for a whole week and won’t be expiring until Saturday, October 31.