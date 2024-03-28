EA FC 24 Golazo: Release date, leaked cards, more

Here is what EA FC 24 players can expect from the Golazo promo, one that will reportedly feature legends like Johan Cruyff and David Ginola, among others.

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday promo is set to end on March 29 — and much like other promos in Football Ultimate Team, a new one will follow right behind it, this one called Golazo.

Thanks to several well-known Football Ultimate Team leakers, some details have been made known about what to expect from the new event. And, it’s poised to look very different as compared to past ones in this year’s game, as it will have a keen focus on legends from the past.

Here’s what football fans can expect from the upcoming promo in EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team.

When does the EA FC 24 Golazo promo start?

The EA FC 24 Golazo promo will begin in Football Ultimate Team on March 29, 2024.

This was confirmed by the EA Sports FC team through an in-game advertisement on the loading screen for Football Ultimate Team.

What cards have been leaked?

Per the leaks from well-known leakers, including @fifa_romania, this promo will be different as compared to some of the others that went live in EA FC 24 this year.

This promo’s set to focus primarily on the legends of the game, as normal cards are reportedly not expected to be in Golazo.

Clint Dempsey, Jurgen Kohler, Marcos Cafu, Enzo Francescoli, Robin van Persie, Bobby Charlton, Jay-Jay Okocha, Dimitar Berbatov, Rafael Marquez, David Ginola, Saeed Al Owairan, and Johan Cruyff are among the Icons and Heroes that are expected to be in the Golazo promo.

As this promo has not gone live as of this writing, the full list of cards available is not available yet. This guide will be updated throughout the Golazo promo to reflect new information.